The best 4K gaming TVs for 2020

The best 4K gaming TVs we've tested elevate the experience of playing on a Sony PS4 Pro or Microsoft Xbox One X . Select games offer 4K resolution, HDR-support and high frame rates. But all that eye candy is wasted if you’re hooked up to a subpar TV.

Of the dozens of TVs we review every year, only a few are considered the best 4K gaming TVs. Unlike the best gaming monitors , gaming TVs are great because they can be used for catching live sports or bingeing Netflix when you’re ready for a break from Battle Royale and campaign races. You’ll also get better HDR than a standard monitor, plus some game-focused features like LG G-Sync.

If you're looking to future-proof your gaming setup, getting a 4K TV is the right move. Support for 4K gaming is already significant, and it’ll continue to grow. As is the case with new movies being released in 4K Ultra HD and 4K Blu-ray formats, more modern games are offered in stunning 4K image quality.

See all of the best 4K gaming TVs below.

What are the best 4K gamings TVs?

Of all the best 4K gaming TVs, our favorite is the Samsung Q60 QLED TV. This $1,199 65-inch QLED set delivers mesmerizing colors, deep blacks and sharp details for enhanced gameplay. With all its ports and 120Hz refresh rate, we think it offers a solid value for the price. This set is versatile enough to join your home’s central entertainment system for everyone in the household to enjoy.

For those on a budget and interested in something smaller, the 43-inch TCL 43S517 Roku Smart 4K TV is a steal at $299. It has a short lag time of 15.3-milliseconds, which is crucial for competitive gaming. You’ll appreciate the user-friendly Roku interface for non-gaming content and the very narrow 0.35-inch bezels around the display, too.

If you have a bit more in your budget, the $400 43-Inch LG UK6300 4K TV is worth considering. It’s value isn’t quite as strong compared to the other best 4K gaming TVs, but it has the shortest lag time (11.2-milliseconds) of any TV we’ve ever reviewed. You can expect good picture quality, convenient smart TV features and decent sound from the set as well.

And if price is an afterthought, the Sony Master Series A9F OLED TV is the pick among the best 4K gaming TVs for those who cherish quality color and wide HDR support. Though it’s pricier than we’d like, it’s one of the best-performing TVs we’ve ever tested. The A9F also has fantastic sound, thanks to Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio Plus technology.

The best 4K gaming TVs you can buy today

1. Samsung Q60 QLED TV

Our favorite TV for Gaming

Screen Size: 65 inches | Display Technology: QLED | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Lag Time: 16.3ms | HDR Support: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ | HDMI Ports: 4

Great color performance and motion handling

Plenty of HDMI ports

Superb gaming support

Limited viewing angles

Middling sound quality

For one of the best 4K gaming TVs with premium performance, look no farther than the Samsung Q60 QLED TV, our favorite TV for gaming. The 65-inch display offers superb color (Delta-E rating 1.6, color gamut 99.96%), excellent motion handling and a polished smart TV experience with built-in voice assistant. It's a solid TV in its own right. It's an investment at $1,199, but delivers value is every aspect.

On the gaming front, the Q60 has everything you could want: Short lag times (16.3 milliseconds), an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, plenty of HDMI ports and robust HDR support. It even has automatic game console detection that switches you to game mode the moment you power on the console. If you want the best TV for gaming, this is it.

Check out our full Samsung Q60 QLED TV review.

TCL 43S517 Roku Smart 4K TV

2. TCL 43S517 Roku Smart 4K TV

Best Value

Screen Size: 43 inches | Display Technology: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Lag Time: 15.3 | HDR Support: HDR10, Dolby Vision | HDMI Ports: 3

Super affordable

Great color reproduction and accuracy

Dolby Vision/Atmos support

Inconsistent backlight

Limited port selection

The TCL 43S517 Roku Smart 4K TV is our recommendation if you want a 4K TV that doesn't cost several times what you paid for your gaming console. The 43-inch set costs offers 4K resolution, a 60Hz panel, and impressive performance, with a wide color gamut (99.8 percent) and excellent color accuracy, with a Delta-E rating of 1.7 (closer to zero is better) — earning it a spot among the best 4K gaming TVs right now.

You’ll find the 43S517’s sounds great for the price, too. Synth-heavy soundtracks come through strong and clear, while dialogue is easy to understand. Although you might wish for a second USB port, or even a fourth HDMI connection, the port selection is on par with other sets in this range.

Check out our full TCL 43S517 Roku Smart 4K TV review.

LG UK6300 43-Inch 4K TV

3. LG UK6300 43-Inch 4K TV

Fast Response Time

Screen Size: 43 inches | Display Technology: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Lag Time: 11.2ms | HDR Support: HDR10, HLG | HDMI Ports: 3

Decent port selection

Wide color gamut

HDR support

Middling color accuracy

No mic for voice interaction

If lag time is your greatest enemy, then the LG UK6300 43-Inch 4K TV is your strongest ally. With a blisteringly fast time of 11.2 milliseconds in our lab testing, the LG UK6300 is the fastest TV we've reviewed. And one of the best 4K gaming TVs, the LG impressed us in lab tests, with a color gamut of 99.8 percent and reasonably precise color, a Delta-E rating of 3.6 (closer to zero is better).

But you'll give up a bit of extra functionality in your quest for speed. The 60Hz display supports HDR for most media, but not gaming. And the sets 3 HDMI ports may leave you feeling constrained if you try to hook up multiple gaming consoles alongside a Blu-Ray player or HDMI-connected cable box.

Check out our full LG UK6300 43-Inch 4K TV review.

Sony Master Series A9F OLED TV

4. Sony Master Series A9F OLED TV

Best Color

Screen Size: 65 inches | Display Technology: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Lag Time: 27.5ms | HDR Support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced | HDMI Ports: 4

Superb OLED display

Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound system is amazing

Android Oreo improves smart TV experience.

Pricey, even for a premium TV

Lean-back design is awkward

If fantastic color and wide HDR support matter more to you than blistering response times, then the Sony Master Series A9F OLED TV is definitely your pick among the best 4K gaming TVs. The OLED looks fantastic, and delivers the widest color gamut of anything we've tested (130.8 percent), excellent 10-bit color support for gaming, along with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support for consoles.

On top of this, the Sony A9F has the latest version of Android TV, which includes a built-in Google Chromecast, broad support for HDR content, and a rich selection of apps from the Google Play store. It's also got incredible sound, thanks to Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ and a dedicated mode that's optimized for Netflix streaming content. And with a top notch OLED display, the Master Series A9F has some of the best picture quality you'll see on any current smart TV.

Check out our full Sony Master Series A9F OLED TV review.

Sony X950G Android TV (Image credit: Sony)

5. Sony X950G 75-Inch Android TV

Best Big Screen

Screen Size: 75 inches | Display Technology: LCD | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Lag Time: 22.4ms | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | HDMI Ports: 4

Sleek design with built-in cable management

Built-in Chromecast

Improved remote control

Backlighting shows prominent halos

Volume and bass are on the weak side

Go bigger with your games on the Sony X950G Android TV. The 75-inch smart TV is the largest we've ever reviewed, but it manages to be a pretty big deal thanks to solid picture quality, a great feature set and wide viewing angles. Sony has improved the smart TV experience with the latest version of Android TV and a new remote design, along with built-in Chromecast and thousands of apps.

Combine that with 22.4 millisecond response time, support for 10-bit color, Dolby Vision and gaming at 60Hz in full 4K resolution, and it's easy to recommend the X950G as one of the best 4K gaming TVs. If you want to game on a view-filling 75-inch screen, it's one of the best options available. The nearly bezel-less design adds a certain panache other sets in this category lack.

Check out our full Sony X950G 75-inch Android TV review.

How to choose the best 4k gaming TVs for you

There are a number of factors to consider if you want one of the best 4K gaming TVs, or any 4K gaming TV for that matter. First look for dedicated gaming modes, which prioritize speed over finely tuned image processing.

If you play a lot of fast-paced games, you should prioritize short lag times. With that, pay attention to frame rates. While the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro gaming consoles top out at 60 frames per second, upcoming systems will demand better. This generation of gaming hardware works best on a TV with a 60Hz refresh rate, but 120Hz displays may be better suited to gaming in the coming years. Think about how long you'll want to keep your current console.

Size is another element to consider. A larger TV will fill your field of vision, making for a more immersive gaming experience. Just don't go too big; you want to be able to clearly see everything on the screen. Our guide answers the old question: What size TV do I need?

And don't skimp on smart features if you plan to use your new TV outside of gaming. Smart TVs let you use your favorite apps and streaming services, mirror content from your phone or tablet, and provide a blend of online and over-the-air options for cord-cutters.

How we test the best 4K gaming TVs

We put every TV we review through a series of instrument tests to measure different aspects of performance, like color accuracy, brightness, lag times and more. We use the results to supplement anecdotal impressions gathered through hours of analyzing different genres of visual content.

To test the best 4K gaming TVs, we hook up a current generation gaming console, enable dedicated gaming settings and spend time evaluating our experience. Refresh rates, lag times and image detail are the factors we care about most, although price and value also contribute to our overall ratings.

You don't have to spend more than the console itself to get a great set: We know that gaming can be expensive enough without dropping thousands on a premium 4K TV, so we’ve included budget-friendly options under $500 that will provide satisfying performance.

An afterthought, but also something we like to note, is the set's design. The thinner the set's bezels, the more immersive gaming and picture will be.

What you need to get your 4K game on

Once you pick one of the best 4K gaming TVs above and your choice of gaming platform, you'll need to get a few details straightened out before you can enjoy high-resolution gaming. First, you'll need to use the right connections, specifically an HDMI 2.0 cable (or newer). Unlike HDMI 1.4, the newer standard offers wider bandwidth for delivering faster frame rates, richer 12-bit color and better audio quality.

You'll also need to check your settings. On the console, enable 4K and HDR content. On the TV, you'll want to check that HDR content is accepted from external devices. For optimal color support, you'll also want to enable higher bit-rates. The specifics will vary from one TV to the next, but most manufacturers have instructions online for getting set up with a console.

Best 4K gaming TVs: PS4 Pro compatibility

The PS4 Pro is the first console from Sony that can game at 4K resolution, and that's reason enough to pick up a 4K TV if you haven't already. The original PlayStation 4 topped out at 1080p, with 4K playback reserved exclusively for photos and videos, not games. Thanks to improved hardware and streamlined rendering, you can finally enjoy games like Mortal Kombat 11 or Red Dead Redemption 2 in all their high-resolution splendor.

That said, only about half of the current PS4 Pro titles that have been released have 4K support at all. That doesn't mean that 4K is a waste of time, though, since most current games will offer something better than 1080p, and upscale the results for 4K displays. If you want the best-looking version of a game, the PS4 Pro can deliver it.

The PS4 Pro also offers support for high dynamic range (HDR) content, which lets games and other media take advantage of the better brightness, color gamut and contrast that new panels can offer. Thanks to this new standard, images offer richer depth and color in games that support it. Although few games at present offer HDR support, the new standard is gaining ground, and more games will include it going forward. Keep an eye out for games that say "PS4 Pro Enhanced," which indicates that a game offers both 4K and HDR support.



Best 4K gaming TVs: Xbox One X and Xbox One S compatibility

Microsoft's Xbox One was a great console already, but with the release of the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X, you can finally go beyond 1080p. The Xbox One S is an evolutionary step forward from the original Xbox One with both 4K and HDR support, but it uses upscaling to present games at their best on ultra-HD TVs.

The Xbox One X, on the other hand, offers native 4K support, meaning that the games are actually rendered at the higher resolution instead of simply being upscaled for the higher-resolution display. In either case, your games will look far better than they did on a 1080p HDTV.

However, you'll want to pay attention to frame rates and how they match up to the refresh rates of the TV you're considering. Most games that can hit 4K resolution will do so at 30 fps, but a few, like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, will pump out an impressive 60 fps.

Microsoft has recently updated the Xbox One X with Dolby Vision support, offering best-in-class HDR support for the console. While Xbox games aren't yet offering Dolby Vision-based gaming, the console will support the enhanced HDR standard for apps and streaming content, including 4K movies on Netflix and other streaming services.

For those that deliver the full triple threat of 4K resolution, HDR support and 60 fps, you'll want a 4K TV that can do the same. Thankfully, there's no need to shell out extra for the 120Hz premium displays of our top models unless you want that for your non-gaming enjoyment.

Best 4K gaming TVs: PC gaming

Even in the PC world, gaming in full 4K resolution is still a rarified experience, reserved for the best gaming PCs out there. The reason is simple: Most hardware can deliver either high frame rates or 4K resolution, but doing both is still an impressive feat. A single Nvidia 1080 Ti card – the crème de la crème of Nvidia's current gaming graphics cards – tops out in most current games right around 60 fps with 3840 x 2160 resolution. That makes it perfectly suited to the 60Hz panels used by less expensive 4K TVs.

However, if you're really cooking with multiple GPUs, like a trio of Nvidia RTX 2070s or better in three-way SLI, or RX Vega 64 cards in CrossFire, then you'll want a TV that can show off the eye candy you paid so much for. In that case, you'll need a TV with a higher refresh rate, and that means stepping up to a 120Hz panel. In our list of top picks for gaming, you'll want to look at the Samsung Q8FN QLED TV or the Sony Master Series A9F OLED TV, which both feature 120Hz display panels, while the rest are 60Hz panels.