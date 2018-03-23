Trending

Apple's Foldable iPhone a Lock for 2020, Says Analayst

By

A new report says that Apple is readying a foldable iPhone for 2020, which would double as a tablet.

Apple may be working on an iPhone that's dramatically different from what we're used to today.

Wamsi Mohan, an analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told investors that a foldable device is in the works, CNBC reports.

"We expect the iPhones this fall to be largely unchanged for the OLED versions, although size changes have proved to be a catalyst in the past," Mohan wrote. "Our checks also suggest that Apple is working with suppliers on a foldable phone (that potentially could double up as a tablet) for launch in 2020."

Mohan reportedly wrote the note following meetings with several of Apple's suppliers in Asia. This isn't the first we've heard of a rumored folding iPhone, either. Back in October, a report pegging the same 2020 release came from a South Korean publication. It claimed that Apple was working with LG on the foldable screen technology.

MORE: The Galaxy S9 and iPhone X Battle to a Bloody TKO

There are also rumors that other companies are trying to do something similar. Samsung has been public about its ambitions, and says that we'll see a folding Galaxy X this year. That would beat the folding iPhone to market by two years.

However, a recent report from Tech Radar says that the Galaxy X could see a delay. Qualcomm's product manager of display technology told the publication that display durability is a key obstable and that today's components "are not flexible enough."

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • maxcypond 23 March 2018 16:52
    I think if normal high-end smartphones are in the $1,100 range that these foldable one swill be $1,500+. Honestly, I think getting so many people to buy $900 phones was only going to work once or twice. I think the sub-$500 phone will come roaring back in 2019. I think Apple, LG and Samsung will "want" to offer phones with foldable screen,s but they won't be able to do it anytime soon for a price even 2% of the market-will-bear.

    I own a S8+ and I can honestly say, even thought I like it, I won't buy a $900 phone again.
    Reply
  • AndrewFreedman 23 March 2018 18:49
    20821487 said:
    I think if normal high-end smartphones are in the $1,100 range that these foldable one swill be $1,500+. Honestly, I think getting so many people to buy $900 phones was only going to work once or twice. I think the sub-$500 phone will come roaring back in 2019. I think Apple, LG and Samsung will "want" to offer phones with foldable screen,s but they won't be able to do it anytime soon for a price even 2% of the market-will-bear.

    I own a S8+ and I can honestly say, even thought I like it, I won't buy a $900 phone again.

    Like any new tech, the first wave will be very expensive, no doubt. I imagine many people will wait not only for the prices to drop, but also for more apps and services that take advantage of a foldable display. As for mid-range phones, there are a bunch of pretty great ones out there now. I'm surprised they're not more popular.

    Reply
  • rscudds13 23 March 2018 20:25
    I've been buying Apple products for about forty years now, and with the greedy headphone jack issue and the terrible AI called Siri, I say who cares now it's a little too late! The iPhone 6 plus was my last Apple phone, and I'm not so sure I'll ever buy anything from Apple again with the management they have now.
    Reply