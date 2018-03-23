Apple's Foldable iPhone a Lock for 2020, Says Analayst

Apple may be working on an iPhone that's dramatically different from what we're used to today.

Wamsi Mohan, an analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told investors that a foldable device is in the works, CNBC reports.

"We expect the iPhones this fall to be largely unchanged for the OLED versions, although size changes have proved to be a catalyst in the past," Mohan wrote. "Our checks also suggest that Apple is working with suppliers on a foldable phone (that potentially could double up as a tablet) for launch in 2020."

Mohan reportedly wrote the note following meetings with several of Apple's suppliers in Asia. This isn't the first we've heard of a rumored folding iPhone, either. Back in October, a report pegging the same 2020 release came from a South Korean publication. It claimed that Apple was working with LG on the foldable screen technology.

There are also rumors that other companies are trying to do something similar. Samsung has been public about its ambitions, and says that we'll see a folding Galaxy X this year. That would beat the folding iPhone to market by two years.

However, a recent report from Tech Radar says that the Galaxy X could see a delay. Qualcomm's product manager of display technology told the publication that display durability is a key obstable and that today's components "are not flexible enough."