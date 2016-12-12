More Apple Delays: Now BeatsX Buds Are MIA

Apple seems to be having trouble getting wireless headphones to people in time for the holidays. First it was the AirPods that missed a promised Ocober release date and remain missing in action. Now the BeatsX headphones from Apple's Beats by Dre subsidiary, also appear to be a no-show.

The $150 BeatsX headphones were supposed to arrive sometime this fall, so far they've been a no-show. But in an email sent by B&H Photo Video that Apple-tracking site MacRumors obtained, the headphones might be pushed back a few more months.

"We regret to inform you that the manufacturer has informed us that they still do not know when they will begin shipping this item, but they do know that it will take at least 2-3 months," the email says, referring to the BeatsX. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this delay has caused you."

Apple announced the BeatsX headphones alongside its AirPods at a press event in September where it also unveiled the new iPhone 7. Apple had hoped to release the BeatsX and AirPods in October. Since then, Apple said it was delaying the AirPods release, claiming it needed more time "before AirPods are ready for customers." There's no word on when we can expect those headphones.

While the BeatsX haven't attracted the same amount of attention as the AirPods, they, too, were believed to have been attractive options this holiday season. The BeatsX are wireless headphones designed to work with any device, let along the iPhone 7. The BeatsX come with a built-in microphone and the ability for users to make calls in addition to listen to music.



It's worth noting two of the wireless headphones announced alongside the BeatsX and AirPods — the Solo3 Wireless and the Powerbeats 3, both from Beats — are already available. They all feature the same W1 chip for high-frequency playback and reliable connectivity.

Apple hasn't issued a statement on exactly why the BeatsX and the AirPods might be having trouble finding their way to the market. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple's AirPods are having trouble getting audio to play in both earbuds at the same time, though Apple hasn't confirmed that. The email from B&H Photo Video also doesn't say what's wrong with the BeatsX and only provides a timeline.