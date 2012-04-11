Toshiba Reveals 7.7, 10.1, 13.3-inch Excite Tablets

On Tuesday Toshiba revealed three new Excite Android-based tablets, one of which measures a rather large 13.3-inches. The first one to hit the market will be the Excite 10 (10.1-inch) tablet at the beginning of May, followed by the Excite 7.7 (7.7-inch) and the Excite 13 (13.3-inch) at the beginning of June. Prices will range from $449.99 to $749.99, depending on the size and storage capacity.
The upcoming Excite 7.7 will be Toshiba's first tablet to feature an AMOLED display, packing Nvidia's quad-core Tegra 3 SoC within a 0.3-inch think form factor. The tablet will also feature 1 GB of RAM, a microUSB port, a microSD card slot, and weigh a mere 13.4 ounces. The Excite 7.7 will retail for $499.99 for the 16 GB model and $579.99 for the 32 GB model.
The Excite 10 tablet will feature a 10.1-inch AutoBrite LED Backlit display with a native 1280 x 800 resolution and 10-finger multi-touch support. Like the 7.7-inch version, it too will have Nvidia's Tegra 3 SoC and 1 GB of RAM, but it will also have a selection of built-in ports including microUSB, microHDMI output and a full-sized SD card slot. The tablet promises up to 10 hours of battery life and seven days of stand-by, and will retail for for $449.99 for the 16 GB model, $529.99 for the 32 GB model and $649.99 for the 64 GB model.
Finally there's the over-sized Excite 13 sporting the 13.3-inch screen. Measuring just 0.4-inches thin and weighing a mere 2.2 pounds, the tablet will feature an AutoBrite LED Backlit display with 10-finger touch support powered by Nvidia's Tegra 3. On-board will be a four-speaker sound system with exclusive sound enhancements by Toshiba and SRS Labs, 1 GB of RAM, a microUSB port, microHDMI output, a full-sized SD card slot, and a 1600 x 900 native resolution. It will retail for $649.99 for the 32 GB model and $749.99 for the 64 GB model.
The three new tablets -- Excite 10, Excite 13 and Excite 7.7 -- will feature sturdy aluminum shells and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass displays. Powered by Android 4.0, Ice Cream Sandwich, they will also feature a 5MP rear-facing camera, a 2MP front-facing camera, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and SRS Labs technology.
"One size does not fit all, so we are carefully considering how and where people are using tablets and designing form factors to best suit various needs," said Carl Pinto, vice president of product development, Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., Digital Products Division. "With amazingly thin and light designs, our new Excite family of tablets continues to incorporate what consumers have come to love about Toshiba tablets: essential ports for a more complete tablet computing experience plus durability that ensures they can go the distance."
Look for the Excite 10 to hit stores at the beginning of next month.
pick your poison... One should not get ripped off because you want an android tablet. and at these prices you are getting ripped off. 7 inch should be 299, the 10.1 should be 449, and the 13.3 should be 550. the ipad3 has a 2048x1536 screen at 499!
what has toshiba done with these tablets that makes them special and charge higher than market rate prices ? the only special feature in this group is the 13.3 inch tablet!.
Yes, they can charge more than $399. You get a quad-core CPU, AMOLED display (for 7") and a great GPU, Thin, Supports external storage via MicroSD etc..
The tablets aren't "terrible" pricing, considering the Transformer Prime here is $750 at best.
I might consider the 13" version actually, depending on how I find the experience with it in-store when it's released.
a right triangle with side A=9, B=16, then C=....
A*A+B*B=C*C
9*9+16*16=337^0.5 or 18.3575
18.3575 proportional to 13 would make the ratio 13/18.3575 0.708 or 71%
70.8% or .708*9=6.372
.708*16=11.328
6.372" x 11.328" x 13"
and some proportional smidget less if the tablet has a border inside of it.
13.3/18.3575 0.7244 or 72.44% (72.45%)
72.44% * 9 = 6.51" or 6.5" H
72.44% * 16 = 11.59" or 11.6" W
6.5" x 11.59" x 13.3"
The 7.7 has an AMOLED screen.