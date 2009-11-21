Trending

Sony's Monster 3D Display is 280 Inches

It's a wall of 3D goodness, and we want it.

Yesterday, Tech-On reported on a recent exhibition presented by Sony Corp and Sony Marketing Inc at the International Broadcast Equipment Exhibition 2009 in Japan. Both companies showcased a set of 3D video production systems for business use including a digital camera projector, a multi-purpose camera for taking 3D images, and more.

But what really stood out was what Tech-On called the "3D LED Wall," a 280-inch LED display that is 252 inches wide and 134 inches high. Apparently, the display can switch between 2D and 3D video, and appeared to be a combination of 70 smaller LED displays, each measuring 28 inches.

Despite the size, the 3D aspect works by placing two overlapping images for the left and right eyes. The 3D image comes together by slapping on the (currently standard) polarization glasses, separating the images. Although wearing the 3D shades may feel a little dorky, at least the images aren't using the old-school red and blue filters.

So will this mammoth wall of 3D come to the States? If so, how much will it cost? So far, Sony hasn't said a word. If fact, there isn't any indication when 3D technology will infiltrate terrestrial Japanese TV broadcasts according to the company. "In the United States, 3D images are already broadcast in live sports and music programs via cable TV networks and satellite broadcasting," Sony said. "In the future, such movements will occur in Japan, too."

13 Comments
  • 24 November 2009 00:52
    All anyone need is a set of 3D contact lenses and then the whole tv industry would be set. Imagine walking down the street with ads popping in your face everywhere.......actually that's not a good thing.
  • eulogy32 24 November 2009 00:53
    I'll replace a wall in my house with this.
  • Ehsan w 24 November 2009 01:06
    eulogy32I'll replace a wall in my house with this.I will replace my wife with this
  • JohnnyLucky 24 November 2009 01:51
    I went to Fry's Electronics yesterday. I saw a 3D monitor on display. The image clarity wasn't very good.
  • ubergeek 24 November 2009 02:00
    I sure hope Sony has some really awesome content on tap for 3D, or it is going to continue to be a small niche market. The ooooooh ahhhh factor wears off pretty quick when all you have is a new gimmick without solid content.
  • masop 24 November 2009 02:19
    Screw 3-D displays. I want a 4-D setup such as the ones at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg and Tampa. Now that would be tight! :-)
  • Impulse Fire911 24 November 2009 03:43
    cant wait to watch hannah montanna the movie in 3D with this....goddamn
  • abbadon_34 24 November 2009 05:11
    if this is 70 28" screens put together, how about a home version with 7 or some such thing
  • Honis 24 November 2009 06:29
    Someone needs to release a switching filter that can go over current TVs. I'd rather spend $300 for a filter (already have 120Hz TV) than buy a new TV for $2000 to support this.

    And don't worry about those glasses looking dorky. If the TVs become popular Oakley will have a cool looking $500 pair waiting for you.
  • athreex 24 November 2009 07:39
    Ehsan WI will replace my wife with this

    I fail to see how you can have sexual intercourse with such huge display. Unless you're willing to change your wife for some 3D porn movies played on this 280 inch device. :)
