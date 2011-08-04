Trending

RIM Announces Five New BlackBerry 7 Phones

By

BlackBerry maker Research in Motion announced plans for the launch of five new BlackBerry smartphones. The company unveiled two new Bolds and three new Torch models, each running the company's new BlackBerry 7 OS.

The two new Bold handsets are recognizable as the previously announced Blackberry Bold 9900, which boasts both a 2.8-inch touchscreen display and a full hardware keyboard, as well as the Bold 9930. Both of the devices will pack NFC support 1.2GHz CPUs, HD video recording and 24-bit high resolution graphics.

Also making their debut today are the new additions to RIM's Torch line, the Torch 9850/9860 and Torch 9810. The 9810 boasts a 3.2-inch touchscreen and, in true Torch style, a slide-out QWERTY keyboard. Specswise you're looking at a 1.2GHz CPU, 24-bit graphics, HD video recording and a 5-megapixel camera. The 9860 and 9850 offer the largest screen ever on a BlackBerry at 3.7-inches and also pack the same 1.2GHz of processing power as the rest of today's new arrivals. These Torch handsets are interesting in that they're touch only, so keyboard fanatics will want to stay away.

Of course, all of these phones are running on BlackBerry OS 7, which RIM claims is 40 percent faster for browsing than BlackBerry 6-based phones and up to 100 percent faster than browsing on BlackBerry 5 devices. The browser also boasts optimized zooming and panning for smoother web navigation and optimized HTML5 performance for gaming and video experiences. Browsing aside, BB 7 includes the newest edition of BBM, enhanced social features as well more refined phone, email, messaging tools.

RIM says its new line of BlackBerry 7 phones will be available on a range of carriers from the end of the month. Who's interested?

Smartphones
20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 04 August 2011 18:29
    Would these new phones have skype on them ? or should i stick to the iphone ?
  • house70 04 August 2011 18:33
    I believe 2 phones would have been enough, one with full keyboard and one touch-only. Instead of 5 different (not so different ) phones they could have crammed these 2 phones with the latest hardware, bring them up to current trend's specs (3.7" screen is small by modern standards) and put the latest OS in them and let them loose. All BB users would have been all over them, because they would have combined the advantages of latest H/W with an OS they're familiar with.
    That's my 2 cents. I think putting that kind of money in 5 "almost there" phones instead of 2 or 3 "we're the best" phones was a mistake.
  • enforcer22 04 August 2011 19:10
    No storm with push button screen with up to date specs.... guess im not so mad i had to get an android after all :/ though i really miss my storm 2
  • 04 August 2011 20:18
    I think all are a huge improvement over the 9800, especially the UI navigation, browsing, and some of their app integration. Im interested, but im also interested in waiting for the first QNX devices, which im sure will be on par with iOS and Android, but will BlackBerry already be under too much fire at that point by the media to get a good reception? Who knows.
  • stevelord 04 August 2011 20:50
    Pfff. Blackberry claimed OS 5 was so much faster. It wasn't. They claimed OS 6 was even faster. It was actually much slower on my less than a year old phone. Jumped off my 6yr old Blackberry ship and onto Android.

    The only thing RIM has going for them is security and the BES.
  • avidcomputerguy26 04 August 2011 21:58
    when products like mobile iron become affordable or a larger OEM like Apple or MS develop a cross platform/handset enterprise mgmt solution it will be the nail in the coffin to ol' RIM....
  • zak_mckraken 04 August 2011 22:08
    When I saw the title, my first thought was : wow, RIM is now making Windows Phone 7 phones? That's a bold move (no pun intended)! I didn't realize their OS was already 7. I hope they'll have more success than previous phones. The Touch seems particularly interesting.

    It's a bit fishy that their only speed comparison is when browsing. What about the UI responsiveness? The apps speed? That's what people are interested in.
  • stevelord 04 August 2011 22:13
    RIM's BES is actually set to support iOS and Android in the future believe it or not.
  • ikefu 04 August 2011 22:17
    I still have the venerable Storm 2 and am actually pretty happy with it so a new Touch Screen BB is actually appealing. I mostly use my phone for email and messaging so my requirements aren't all that strict.

    Until BB can get its app store act together better though I don't see them gaining any market share (and really only losing). They need to redo the store front and find new ways to attract developers to the platform.
  • dfusco 04 August 2011 22:30
    Booooorrrrriiinnnggg
