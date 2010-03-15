Trending

Obama Contemplating Three-Strikes Piracy Law

President Obama is reportedly considering a three strikes law similar to what's already in effect in France.

Recently, France passed a 'three strikes' law that would see repeat pirates disconnected by their ISP. The law gives Internet users three chances before disconnecting them; the first time they are caught, users are sent a warning via email. Then, they receive letter in the post. Finally, if they are caught a third time, their ISP will terminate their connection, cutting them off from the Internet.

The Guardian reports that Hollywood lobbyists are pushing for a similar law to come into play in the United States. Inside information comes from Ari Emanuel, a co-chief of Hollywood's biggest talent agency and the brother of the White House Chief of Staff; Ari says the industry has been discussing tougher anti-piracy laws with President Obama outside of the public eye.

“We are in the midst of talking to the president and some attorney generals and [we are] trying to implement a three strikes and you’re out rule,” Emanuel said, according to the Guardian.

Emanuel's revelation was made at the Abu Dhabi Media Summit, where other industry heads also expressed their support for tougher piracy laws. James Murdoch claims piracy is no different to "going into a store and stealing Pringles or a handbag."

"We need enforcement mechanisms and we need governments to play ball … There is no difference with going into a store and stealing Pringles or a handbag and taking this stuff," said Murdoch. "It's a basic condition for investment and economic growth and there should be the same level of property rights whether it's a house or a movie."

  • CTPAHHIK 15 March 2010 18:03
    This will not be very popular with ISPs. I don't think they will be happy with loosing customers.
    Reply
  • brendano257 15 March 2010 18:03
    Can we also apply the three strikes rule to greedy corporate *ssholes?
    Reply
  • christop 15 March 2010 18:05
    you can't control the internet.. sounds like China
    Reply
  • dacman61 15 March 2010 18:05
    More heavy handed policies from the White House Administration... More Big Brother.... More and more rules and regulations to make the horse blinders I'm forced to wear even bigger.
    Reply
  • christop 15 March 2010 18:06
    communist china? anyone?
    Reply
  • micr0be 15 March 2010 18:06
    if u use a private tracker ... use a forced encryption ... and download 10 terabytes a day ... they can't do crap about it ... next
    Reply
  • Ciuy 15 March 2010 18:07
    Obama needs a bomb near him ....
    Reply
  • dacman61 15 March 2010 18:07
    CTPAHHIKThis will not be very popular with ISPs. I don't think they will be happy with loosing customers.
    How many times do I have to see the word "losing" incorrectly spelled?? It's not spelled "loosing"!
    Reply
  • dacman61 15 March 2010 18:08
    CiuyObama needs a bomb near him ....
    Although I don't like the guy at all. That's not the route to take.
    Reply
  • rhangman 15 March 2010 18:10
    Be closer to selling (or giving away) knock off handbags outside of the Gucci store rather than walking in there and stealing one. How many people who get the knock off would have bought the original otherwise?

    Also you have those studies that show often people who download pirated stuff also spend higher than average. Cut their internet connection and you also cut them off from legitimate purchases (legal downloads, ordering CD's, DVD's, BluRays). Suppose it might lead to an increase in brick and mortar sales, but I wouldn't be surprised if widespread implementation of such a policy resulted in a noticeable decrease in legitimate sales. Especially with children getting their parents cut off and the like.
    Reply