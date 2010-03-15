Obama Contemplating Three-Strikes Piracy Law

Recently, France passed a 'three strikes' law that would see repeat pirates disconnected by their ISP. The law gives Internet users three chances before disconnecting them; the first time they are caught, users are sent a warning via email. Then, they receive letter in the post. Finally, if they are caught a third time, their ISP will terminate their connection, cutting them off from the Internet.

The Guardian reports that Hollywood lobbyists are pushing for a similar law to come into play in the United States. Inside information comes from Ari Emanuel, a co-chief of Hollywood's biggest talent agency and the brother of the White House Chief of Staff; Ari says the industry has been discussing tougher anti-piracy laws with President Obama outside of the public eye.

“We are in the midst of talking to the president and some attorney generals and [we are] trying to implement a three strikes and you’re out rule,” Emanuel said, according to the Guardian.

Emanuel's revelation was made at the Abu Dhabi Media Summit, where other industry heads also expressed their support for tougher piracy laws. James Murdoch claims piracy is no different to "going into a store and stealing Pringles or a handbag."

"We need enforcement mechanisms and we need governments to play ball … There is no difference with going into a store and stealing Pringles or a handbag and taking this stuff," said Murdoch. "It's a basic condition for investment and economic growth and there should be the same level of property rights whether it's a house or a movie."