Hulu Plus Finally Arrives On Nintendo Wii

Here's another reason to purchase the Nintendo Wii for uses other than playing games: Hulu Plus. Nintendo said on Thursday that the service is available now, costing the typical $7.99 USD per month. Hulu Plus compliments Netflix by focusing on current TV episodes which typically appear on Hulu the day after their original showing on networks. Netflix provides seasons of TV episodes as well, but it's primary focus is delivering a plethora of movies.

"Wii offers the most entertainment fun for everyone in the family, with an impressive selection of streaming movies and TV shows in addition to an unparalleled lineup of games that can’t be played anywhere else," said Tony Elison, Nintendo of America’s senior director and general manager of Network Business. "The Wii console is the hub of the living room, and with the addition of Hulu Plus, millions of households now have even more options for streaming premium TV shows and movies."

Consumers looking for a family entertainment center may find this addition a great deal. Unlike the Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii owners won't have to shell out extra money for network access on top of their Hulu Plus subscription. And unlike the PlayStation 3, the Nintendo Wii allows users to easily scroll through the Hulu Plus library by using the Wii remote. The console also doesn't rely on an HD connection, making it compatible with older composite-based televisions.

What's unfortunate is that it took this long to bring Hulu Plus to the Nintendo Wii, literally ten or less months away from the launch of Nintendo's next console, the Wii U. Hulu Plus will likely be a launch service for the next-generation console, and it's already slated to arrive on the Nintendo 3DS later this year.

Users who have a broadband Internet connection can visit the Wii Shop Channel now to download the Hulu Plus application at no extra charge. For the first month of launch, users who download Hulu Plus for Wii and do not already have an existing Hulu Plus account will get a two-week free trial.