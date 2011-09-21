Trending

Report: MSFT Paid Female Exec £1,000,000 in Hush Money

Microsoft apparently paid a female executive one million pounds (about $1.5 million) in "hush money" after she was passed over for a promotion to the position of managing director of Redmond's UK operations.

Longtime Microsoft employee Natalie Ayres left her job as Director of Small & Medium Business & Partners, UK, at Microsoft in 2007. However, it seems there may be more to her departure than a desire for change or a better opportunity. According to anonymous sources that spoke to the London Telegraph, Ayres was apparently unfairly passed over for a big promotion and left the company as a result. Not only that, but she was given a seven-figure 'compromise agreement' upon her departure.

According to the Telegraph's sources, Ayres was widely tipped as a prime candidate to replace Alistair Baker as managing director of Microsoft UK when the position became available mid-2006. However, the job was given to someone from Microsoft South Africa before Ayres had even finished the interview process. Ayres then left the company in 2007. The Telegraph's sources say that, while her departure was hailed as a 'personal decision' by newly-appointed manager Gordon Frazer, other employees were angered by the way she was apparently treated. They said that while Microsoft does offer equal opportunity for women, this fades the higher you rise through the ranks.

"They [management] do not follow procedure enough and if your face doesn’t fit, you suffer. It’s a boys’ club. The only way to progress beyond a certain point is to become a male in female clothing," a source is quoted as saying.

Both Microsoft and Ayres declined to comment on the Telegraph's story. It follows close on the heels of another Telegraph article regarding Microsoft UK. The newspaper earlier this month reported on the 'repeated sexual harassment by married senior managers towards their female colleagues,' the details of which were revealed thanks to a lawsuit filed by a former female employee.

Read the full story here.

  • johnsmithhatesVLC 21 September 2011 16:30
    "to become a male in female clothing"

    wut
    Reply
  • NuclearShadow 21 September 2011 17:25
    Ayres then left the company in 2007

    To go back to the kitchen where she belongs.

    They said that while Microsoft does offer equal opportunity for women, this fades the higher you rise through the ranks.

    This is extremely upsetting. They should be allowed to be promoted to making sammiches
    all the way up the corporate ladder. I demand that she be re-hired and make Steve Ballmer's sammiches personally.

    Note: This is post is joke do not take it seriously, I love women, women are capable of doing anything a man can.... except ... for applying logic, being useful, math, science, inventing, and being emotionally rational.
    Reply
  • doive1231 21 September 2011 18:27
    A handshake and a thank you card should have been enough. Seems if you're prepared to bleat loud enough you can get money.
    Reply
  • cookoy 21 September 2011 18:32
    another tabloid news trying to stir up some controversy
    Reply
  • balev 21 September 2011 18:42
    cookoyanother tabloid news trying to stir up some controversy+1
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 21 September 2011 19:08
    Though it may have been unfair the unfortunate reality is that world moves with men in the centre, whether you like it or not.
    Reply
  • blackened144 21 September 2011 19:36
    doive1231A handshake and a thank you card should have been enough. Seems if you're prepared to bleat loud enough you can get money.What would require "manning up"..
    Reply
  • blingbling 21 September 2011 19:47
    ...is to become a male in female clothing.
    Is this what happned with Chaz Bono?? Sounds as if it didn't work for her. I mean him.
    Reply
  • reggieray 21 September 2011 20:05
    blingblingIs this what happned with Chaz Bono?? Sounds as if it didn't work for her. I mean him.I would say, IT.
    Reply
  • iamboristhespider 21 September 2011 20:28
    No t enough details here to really make a call one way or another, but on the surface it really sounds as though there was some unfairness. Not alright
    Reply