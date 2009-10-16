Trending

Holographic HUDs Could Go Into Wing Mirrors

A company is working on a holographic HUD that fits within a rear-view or wing mirror.

Are science fiction movies becoming less imaginative, or has technology caught up with our imagination? That's the question that was asked after stumbling upon this report from Technology Review, indicating that holographic heads-up displays (HUDs) could migrate into wing and rear-view mirrors of our automobiles in the near future.

Currently HUDs are installed in several high-end cars. The technology overlays information on a normal view of the road and generally require large liquid-crystal arrays and objects to generate the image. Typically, these HUDs convey the car's current speed, the distance to the vehicle driving ahead, and more information, keeping the driver's eyes on the road.

Light Blue Optics, based in Cambridge, UK, has developed a new projection device that's one-tenth the size of current HUD projectors and uses holographic projection. The current prototype projects an image through a two-way wing mirror, and is superimposed over the reflected road scene. The holographic objects appear to be 2.5 meters away, fitting into the scene in the correct perspective.

Edward Buckley, Light Blue Optics's head of business development, said that the technology doesn't actually generate holograms, but instead relies on the "principals of holography" to create a projected image. He also added that the technology could easily work on an automobile's windshield. Currently the company is in discussions with several manufacturers.

  • lvlouro 17 October 2009 04:21
    That's COOL
    Reply
  • xaira 17 October 2009 04:29
    put it in the next gen audi a4 and im definitely buyin
    Reply
  • thackstonns 17 October 2009 04:33
    dumb. I just wish people would learn how to drive. Last thing they need is for someone not looking ahead because they are reading a message in thier side mirror.
    Reply
  • ssalim 17 October 2009 04:36
    I don't get it, what is this for? so driver needs to look then read what's in the mirror? that's going to cause crashes.

    Mirror is just for quick checks, not reading or analysis.
    Reply
  • blarmy 17 October 2009 04:40
    You dont need rear view mirrors, just use cameras
    Reply
  • lvlouro 17 October 2009 04:46
    ssalimI don't get it, what is this for? so driver needs to look then read what's in the mirror? that's going to cause crashes.Mirror is just for quick checks, not reading or analysis.
    You don't have to write information, ever heard of visual information.

    If when you look to the rear view mirror see a red halo (e.g.) around an aproaching car this will informe you quicker and better than regular mirror...

    that's my "view" of this subject
    Reply
  • Shadow703793 17 October 2009 04:59
    lvlouroYou don't have to write information, ever heard of visual information.If when you look to the rear view mirror see a red halo (e.g.) around an aproaching car this will informe you quicker and better than regular mirror...that's my "view" of this subject+1. And this should also eliminate the need to turn around to check the blind spot assuming they integrate it with a radar type system.
    Reply
  • ravewulf 17 October 2009 05:24
    So long as the mirrors are still usable if the system crashes or something, I'll take it
    Reply
  • the_krasno 17 October 2009 06:36
    Add a HUD to my car and I will start running over people to rack up the points. I need to quit GTA.
    Reply
  • the_krasno 17 October 2009 11:19
    __-_-_-__a virus in a HUD :> awesome.
    Cars don't kill people. Viruses messing up your windshield kills people.
    Reply