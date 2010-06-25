Horse-Boy Spotted On Google Street View

We've seen all kinds of people on Google Street View. Whether it's the Stig, a couple of guys goofing off with their van, or musicians who want to be noticed, a lot of people have made it their mission to be photographed by the Google Street View team.

However, of all the weird things we've seen on Street View, this is probably up there with the strangest of them. Pictured in Aberdeen, Scotland, this man wearing a horse's head has sparked curiosity around the world. He's been dubbed horse-boy by British media and the BBC says people from all over Europe have been emailing in sightings and images of the man with the horse mask. There have apparently been sightings of him in Germany, Norway, Cardiff, and Norwich. Others have sent in photos of men wearing the same mask, claiming they are horse-boy.

If you visit horse-boy on Google Maps you can actually see that he's not a boy but an older man with snow-white hair. Though it's impossible to see his face, you can see him approach with the mask on if you move down the road a bit and turn around. If you go in the opposite direction you can see him take the mask off and walk back in the direction he came from, mask in hand.