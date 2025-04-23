Artificial Intelligence can be amazing. It has the world's knowledge at its imaginary fingertips and the ability to do so many incredible things, but, like us, it does make mistakes.

Known as hallucinations, these mistakes are errors in judgment or understanding. Sometimes this can be serious, sometimes funny. This time, it's the latter with Google's AI Overview making up its own idioms.

People online have been asking Google for the meanings of their own made-up idioms, with Google's AI-powered search filling in the blanks, coming up with detailed meanings to each one.

Here are some of our favorite examples of this little glitch in Google's AI reasoning.

Two buses going in the wrong direction is better than one going the right way

(Image credit: Google / Alex Hughes)

This has the faint hint of being a real idiom. As Google puts it, this is “a metaphorical way of expressing the value of having a supportive environment or a team that pushes you forward, even if their goals or values aren’t aligned with your own.”

Based on Google’s understanding, it doesn’t exactly sound like great advice, but Google certainly seems familiar with this made-up expression.

Never put a tiger in a Michelin star kitchen

(Image credit: Google / Alex Hughes)

This is an idiom I will be using from now on. “Never put a tiger in a Michelin star kitchen”. It’s similar to the idea of if you can’t handle the heat get out of the kitchen, but the danger here is more tiger than fire.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google identifies this one as a truly skilled chef being able to handle any situation, even a tiger.

Wine poured from the sky won't make you fly

(Image credit: Google / Alex Hughes)

Despite its best efforts, Google really struggled to come up with a deep meaning here. It went for something along the lines of don’t drink and fly. However, it ends strong, explaining that “what’s offered, even if seemingly abundant or desirable, won’t actually deliver on the promised result.”

Don't milk the ghost cow

(Image credit: Google / Alex Hughes)

As Google says, this one is similar to the more famous (and actually real) idiom of “beating a dead horse”.

Don’t waste your time and effort on something that is already gone or is no longer productive. Or as you can now say, don’t milk the ghost cow.

Always pack extra batteries for your milkshake

(Image credit: Google / Alex Hughes)

There's a lot going on here in Google's response. The made-up idiom of "always pack extra batteries for your milkshake" is completely nonsensical but that doesn't stop Google from trying.

Apparently it's a play on words from the film There Will Be Blood. The extra batteries part is a humorous twist that suggests the exploitative power of the milkshake...? Okay Google, you've lost me.