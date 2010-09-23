Trending

Bored Hunters Are Shooting Down Google's Fibers

Google has had to switch from aerially deployed fiber to underground fiber for its Oregon data center after hunters decided to use the fiber insulators as target practice.

You're out hunting and you're not having much luck. No animals have happened past and you're getting extremely bored. What to do, what to do? How about using Google's fibers for target practice? According to IT News, network engineering manager for Google, Vijay Gill, last week told the AusNOG conference that people in Oregon were using the fiber insulators for target practice because they were bored. It's become such a problem that Google is moving its fibers underground.

"What people do for sport or because they're bored, they try to shoot at the insulators," IT News cites Gill as saying.

"I have yet to see them actually hit the insulator, but they regularly shoot down the fibre. Every November when hunting season starts invariably we know that the fibre will be shot down, so much so that we are now building an underground path [for it]."

The fibers are connected to Google's $US600 million data centre in the Dalles. Usually repair men are sent out by tractor or chopper to repair the damage. However, one incident that involved an avalanche and a snowstorm saw them send out repairmen on skis.

"These guys had to cross country ski for three days," Gill said.

*Photo Credit: AP/David Bohrer (via the Swamp)

Source: IT News via Gizmodo

  • jhansonxi 23 September 2010 05:15
    I wonder if any of Google's competitors are behind these incidents.
  • Graham_71 23 September 2010 05:17
    lol hasn't google caught these people on google maps yet !!
  • elpresidente2075 23 September 2010 05:18
    These guys had to cross country ski for three days,
    Now that's dedication.
  • eklipz330 23 September 2010 05:18
    yeah... people can be jerks.
  • briandr 23 September 2010 05:20
    If the idiots are shooting down the fiber then dont fix it. Run the fiber where people will appreciate it. I am stuck with TWC as the only highspeed provider where i am and would be the first one inline for some fiber internet.
  • cloudberry 23 September 2010 05:20
    And Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck were able to live in peace after tricking Elmer Fudd into thinking it was fiber season.
  • elel 23 September 2010 05:30
    Well, I guess we now have harden internet in case a war ever breaks out.
  • burnley14 23 September 2010 05:47
    What a bunch of morons. Why pick something expensive to waste your ammo on? Shoot a dead tree or an empty soda can for goodness sake.
  • Shadow703793 23 September 2010 05:54
    briandrIf the idiots are shooting down the fiber then dont fix it. Run the fiber where people will appreciate it. I am stuck with TWC as the only highspeed provider where i am and would be the first one inline for some fiber internet.They are used by Google's data centers. They are not available for use by you.
  • scook9 23 September 2010 05:54
    That just shows how awesome google is in every way....repair men on cross country skis.....you would think this was a james bond movie lol
