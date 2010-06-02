Trending

Google Launching Chrome OS This Fall

Would it be any surprise if Google launched the Chrome operating system this October?

As if on cue in light of recent talk that Google is kicking Windows to the curb, the search giant plans to release its Chrome operating system this fall. According to Google, the open-source software will be free and available to the general public. In a world that's relied heavily on Microsoft-based operating systems for over two decades, competing with Redmond is a huge task, especially for an OS that's based on a browser of the same name.

"We are working on bringing the device later this fall," said Google vice president of product management Sundar Pichai at Computex. "It's something which we are very excited by. We expect it to reach millions of users on day one." He did not provide an actual month or day of release.

Google is expected to initially target netbooks with the OS. After all, it's slated to be very lightweight and use web apps rather than locally-installed applications. However the company plans to release the OS for other platforms including tablets (which has already seen a commitment from Asus), desktops, and other devices.

Curious consumers already have access to previous builds of the OS, compiled and tweaked by various outfits including Hexxeh's Flow. This version includes HTML 5 and Flash support, user-customizable menus, battery life improvements, and even Nvidia GPU hardware support, offering 720p and 1080p video resolutions.

  • tokenz 03 June 2010 00:48
    I will probably mess with it just like linux, but it would have to be pretty darn good for me to switch. (which it wont be).
    Sorry Google I love my android phone. I just want to do more with my desktop. Maybe I will load it up on a netbook or something.
  • 03 June 2010 00:49
    i just had a chuckle to myself when i envisage apple having to make iTunes for chrome......
  • ern88 03 June 2010 01:00
    Ya, but will it play Crysis??? lol
  • nukemaster 03 June 2010 01:17
    tokenzI will probably mess with it just like linux, but it would have to be pretty darn good for me to switch. (which it wont be).Sorry Google I love my android phone. I just want to do more with my desktop. Maybe I will load it up on a netbook or something.+1
  • mikeadelic 03 June 2010 01:20
    ern88Ya, but will it play Crysis??? lolWhen I read this, all I could picture was a smug retard laughing at his own lame joke.
  • boogalooelectric 03 June 2010 01:21
    The only thing I don't like about it is the web apps that it will use instead of locally installed apps. I do not want everything I do on a cloud device. To me this OS seems like a move toward cloud only computing.

    I have no problem with Google entering the OS war I just don't like the privacy concerns.

    I wonder what linux distro they are poaching from? After all they poached Chrome from Chromium they didn't even change the logo.
  • borisof007 03 June 2010 01:22
    ern88Ya, but will it play Crysis??? lol
    Not without DirectX it won't
  • unrealpinky 03 June 2010 01:33
    The only reason why I still use Windows is for gaming. Until an OS is released that will play games as good as or better than Windows I'm still going to have a Windows box.

    As for ChromeOS, I will definitely load it up on a VM and see what it is all about, but I'm not entirely sold on the cloud.
  • Dandalf 03 June 2010 01:42
    I'll never move completely to cloud computing. Once all the data you own is on someone elses computer, only takes the net connection to drop for you to be boned.

    As for crysis, just wait for OnLive and it could be done.
  • eyemaster 03 June 2010 01:58
    I'll stick with windows, thanks. Let's see if this does anything to what we believe in viruses. That Macs are only safe because they have a small install base. If Chrome gets out there and has less than 8% of the market but gets hacked as much as Windows, the old saying will be falsified.
