Netflix Now Supports All Froyo, Gingerbread Phones

Netflix just updated its Android app to support all smartphones with Android 2.2 "Froyo" and 2.3 "Gingerbread" installed. Happy weekend!

Although the web-based version of Google's Android Market still shows the Netflix app as v1.3 as of this writing, the phone-based Android Market app reveals an updated Netflix v1.4. This new version now supports all Android 2.2 "Froyo" and 2.3 "Gingerbread" smartphones. Unfortunately, the app is still ridiculously too big, residing in the main memory for 19.91 MB after a portion is shoved over to the SD card.

The Netflix app for Android has come a long way since its debut back in May. Due to hardware DRM requirements, only the Samsung Nexus S and five additional HTC phones running Froyo were able to support the video streaming service.

"Although we don’t have a common platform security mechanism and DRM, we are able to work with individual handset manufacturers to add content protection to their devices," the company said back in November 2010 before the first apps were released. "Unfortunately, this is a much slower approach and leads to a fragmented experience on Android, in which some handsets will have access to Netflix and others won’t."

But by v1.3 which was released two months later, the list had expanded to 21 additional devices like the original Motorola DROID, the Lenovo IdeaPad tablet, the Samsung Epic 4G and a handful more. Now it seems that the Netflix Android team has overcome the fragmentation and DRM issues, and has presented an app that all v2.2 and v2.3 consumers can use.

To stream Netflix to a Froyo or Gingerbread phone, users will need a subscription to the $7.99/month subscription streaming plan at the very least.

  • turelpld 10 September 2011 23:11
    fyi, yesterday's release also works with my galaxy tab 10.1 running honeycomb.
  • fb39ca4 10 September 2011 23:37
    This is the problem with DRM. It is too much trouble to get it to work, and then the latest hardware comes out, ppl buy it, and discover stuff doesnt work anymore.
  • 10 September 2011 23:41
    I just ran netflix on my Samsung Intercept 2.2 froyo and audio and video were never in sync and the audio was moving faster than the video so netflix app will only run on smartphones that have at least 1 ghz anything less and it wont work
  • rixtertech 11 September 2011 00:33
    Today NetFlix Queue Manager is crashing on load with "error #2032" and some rather lame-sounding excuses about "this applications API key has been run dry for the day". I smell Fail. I'm liking NetQFree more than ever today for managing my queue at least, and getting notification of stream media that is set to expire. Welcome to the DRMisphere.
  • 11 September 2011 00:35
    Great! Now not only does Netflix charge more - they are getting you to use up all your monthly bandwidth withing a day or two. Sooooo glad I cancelled my subscription.

    Oh yeah - for those who will argue that you have unlimited data plans - enjoy them while you can.
  • 11 September 2011 00:55
    Android is not fully supported as this build does not display closed captions even if available on the Netflix stream
  • 11 September 2011 00:58
    I had to hack version 1.3 to run it on my Droid 2 Global. I am rooted running cyanogenmod 7 … Do NOT upgrade to 1.4, it breaks the hack. Version 1.3 will give you an update nag, but it still works fine! ;)

    Hack for rooted phones: add # to build prop device check
  • 11 September 2011 01:11
    Installed fine on Samsung Galaxy Prevail, but when playing a video the sound and video don't sync, I'm sure it will be remedied in future releases
  • 11 September 2011 02:18
    MT4G - installed fine, but wouldnt run. Opened and then froze. So not all androids can run it.
  • kinggraves 11 September 2011 02:22
    It even runs on an Archos 43 (although not very well), so it can probably run on anything at this point.

    They didn't just all of a sudden "fix" the DRM issues though. The companies making the original phones likely bribed them to be first, but at this point with their customers fleeing by the masses, Netflix has to use the one advantage they have left over competition, practically everything that's electronic supporting Netflix.
