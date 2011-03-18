Trending

Amazon Appstore to Offer Cheaper Android Apps

Prices and apps for Amazon’s not yet launched Amazon Appstore were leaked this morning when someone discovered that visiting amazon.com/apps brought you right to the etailer’s Android app store.

Frank over at Android News this morning discovered that someone at Amazon had slipped up and accidentally made Amazon.com/apps accessible to all and any who cared to visit the URL. Upon visiting Amazon’s app store, he was presented with a horizontal slider displaying 48 apps.

However, a little comparison with the Android Marketplace showed that Amazon’s got some exclusives, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Force Recon, 3D Spider Walk, Brainwave Tuner and Highborn. There’s also 14 applications that are cheaper on Amazon than they are on the Android Marketplace, where as Google has only four cheaper apps cheaper than Amazon (Easy Tether, Where is the Red, Set CPU for Root Users, and Dungeon Scroll).

Unfortunately, pricing is all that we got from this leak (clicking on any of the apps resulted in a redirect to the Amazon.com homepage), but earlier this week we found out that Angry Birds Rio will debut exclusively on the Amazon Appstore. Amazon has yet to reveal when the Appstore will launch but it is expected to be soon, as Angry Birds Rio is scheduled to hit this month. Rio, the 20th Century Fox movie it's being launched in conjunction with, is due out in theaters on April 15.

Android News has got a full list of the price differences between Amazon and Google’s respective stores. Check it out if you’re interested!

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • xambron 18 March 2011 07:27
    Dungeon Scroll sounds like an exciting game... not really.
    Reply
  • mman74 18 March 2011 08:24
    Yet more angry birds? One was enough! As far as I concerned it can be exclusive to the original Nintendo Gameboy. I'm not interested anymore.
    Reply
  • 18 March 2011 11:30
    We need a brand new breaking the old ground puzzle game such as angry lode runner lemmings! no more angry birs please!
    Reply
  • hellwig 18 March 2011 20:55
    Correct me if I'm wrong, but in order to install apps from Amazon (or any provider that isn't the Android Market) you will have to allow third party apps, correct? Isn't this a security hole? I mean, it's not that I don't trust Amazon, but once your phone is set to allow third party apps, you can install ALL third party apps, from anyone. Now, I'm not stupid enough to download any old random app to my phone, but not everyone has such common sense. I can see the number of infected Android phones skyrocketing if Amazon or another competitor succeeds and actually takes a foothold in the Android app market.

    I don't agree with Apple's walled-garden approach, being able to install third-party apps is nice, but for 50%+ of the population, it's an unnecessary security risk. A lot of people are really, really stupid when it comes to technology.
    Reply
  • dalethepcman 18 March 2011 23:37
    A lot of people are really, really stupid when it comes to technology
    Ignorance is bliss, hence why the iphone is popular. It just works.
    Reply
  • sgtmattbaker 19 March 2011 08:49
    Ugh, I like competition and all but wasn't the point of these app stores in the first place to provide an easy, centralized way to get applications (kind of like the software repository system in GNU/Linux OSes)? If Amazon has an app store with exclusives, then it is entirely possible that another retailer will open up their app store and get exclusives. Before you know it we'll have 15 competing Android stores and people will be confused which app store has the program they want or where they got such and such program from. Then imagine having 15 different app store applications to have to search through to find applications.

    Maybe it won't be as bad as I'm imagining it to be, who knows.
    Reply
  • sgtmattbaker 19 March 2011 08:51
    For enabling third party software installs I suppose you could have a whitelist of software sources. You could have Android Market only, Android Market, Amazon and any other major store, and all sources. In the end though, that is still going to confuse a lot fo people.
    Reply
  • Wish I Was Wealthy 20 March 2011 13:29
    Amazon is full of crap & every body knows it...
    Reply
  • 27 March 2011 20:14
    The Amazon appstore was said to have only 3800 apps in store. This seems to be a small number, considering that you can find, using any files search engine like FindFile.net, http://www.findfiles.net , a few thousand free Android apps for downloading in the net.
    Reply