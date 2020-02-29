The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a great phone that's also incredibly expensive, so you'll want to make sure you have one of the best Galaxy S20 Ultra cases to keep it safe.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most advanced smartphone Samsung has ever announced. It comes with a gigantic 6.9-inch screen and delivers a quad-camera array on the back that can take downright impressive pictures. Add that to up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is a beast.

But with an impressive set of features comes a similarly impressive price of $1,399 to start. That's a good reason to protect it with a great case from companies including OtterBox, Spigen and Caseology.

Here are the best Galaxy S20 ultra cases you can buy now.

The best Galaxy S20 Ultra cases

Gear4 Holborn

Drop Rating: 13 feet | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Weight: 0.3 pounds

The Gear4 Holborn is one of the best Galaxy S20 Ultra cases for those who want a slim case design and plenty of protection, to boot.

The Holborn comes with a reinforced design, and has what the company calls "edge to edge protection" that can safeguard the screen. Better yet, it features an anti-microbial finish, so you can protect yourself against germs.

On the protection front, the Holborn can protect your phone from drops of up to 13 feet.

SkinIt Black Hex

Drop Rating: N/A | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Material: 3M adhesive vinyl

The SkinIt Black Hex offers a fine combination of affordability, design, and functionality for your Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The case comes with a "soft-touch coating" and hexagon grips to reduce chances of it falling out of your hand. And although it's designed to be lightweight, it offers shock bumpers and air pockets to reduce chances of your phone being damaged in a fall. You can even use a 3M decal to decorate the case however you see fit.

OtterBox Commuter Series

Drop Rating: N/A | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Material: Two-layer plastic

OtterBox is one of the most prolific case makers, and the company's Commuter series is one of the best Galaxy S20 Ultra cases you can get.

The Commuter series has a slim design that means you can easily slip it into your pocket. It adds an additional grip to prevent chances of it slipping out of your hand and its hardened shell means you can drop it and the phone should be safe from damage. OtterBox was also quick to note that the case won't impede the smartphone's 5G signal.

Tech21 Pure Tint

Drop Rating: 8 | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Material: Anti-microbial plastic

Tech21's Pure Tint is another fine option if you want a case that can protect your phone and look good doing it.

The case comes with a thin profile, so it doesn't detract from the handset's design, and has an anti-microbial finish to protect you from germs. More importantly, it can withstand drops at up to eight feet, and grips on the side reduce chances of it slipping out of your hand during use. Tech21 is also quick to note that the case is made from plant-based materials.

Mous Clarity

Drop Rating: N/A (AiroShock protected) | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Material: TPU and polycarbonate

When you decide you want a clear case, so you can still see the Galaxy S20 Ultra design, the Mous Clarity is one of the best Galaxy S20 Ultra case options out there.

The Clarity has a fully transparent design and an anti-yellowing coating, so it doesn't change its color after a long period of use. The case also comes with an anti-scratch coating and with help from an air-pocket design, it should keep the corners of your phone safe. Best of all, the Mous Clarity is compatible with Qi wireless chargers.

Speck Presidio Inked

Drop Rating: 13 feet | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Material: Antimicrobial plastic

The Speck Presidio Inked is all about protecting your phone and allowing you to customize its look and feel along the way.

The Inked offers a wraparound design that can protect your phone from a drop of up to 13 feet. It also uses Microban anti-microbial technology to reduce the chances of germs infecting you. But arguably its most important feature is its design, which features a marble-like finish, making it feel decidedly premium to go with your premium Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Smart LED View Cover

Drop Rating: N/A | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Material: N/A

The Samsung Smart LED View Cover is one of the best Galaxy S20 Ultra cases for anyone who wants the first-person case option.

Samsung's case has a folio design both covers your phone and the screen. Better yet, the folio flap comes with an LED array that lets you see notifications, the time, and other key notifications you'll want to stay on top of. You can also use the LED strip to quickly check your phone activity while you're in a meeting.

Urban Armor Gear Monarch Series

Drop Rating: 2X MIL-STD | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Weight: 1.5 ounces

The Urban Armor Gear Monarch Series is designed for those who want the ultimate in protection and don't mind spending a few bucks to get it.

The case offers a downright impressive design, complete with maximum protection for all sides of your phone with premium materials and alloy metal. It also features a soft inner core to reduce chances of your phone getting scratched. The case, which can withstand falls with ease, features a whopping five layers of protection.

Caseology Parallax

Drop Rating: Military-tested | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Weight: N/A

Caseology Parallax is one of the best cases for Galaxy S20 Ultra, thanks to a nice combination of design and protection.

The Parallax comes with wireless-charging compatibility and works with a separate screen protector with ease. Better yet, the case has an ergonomic design and an anti-slip grip, so you can easily hold on to it without falling to the ground. And if you're in the market for an affordable case, the Parallax gets it right: it won't break the bank.

Spigen Slim Armor Essential

Drop Rating: N/A | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Weight: 1.5 ounces

Spigen has been one of the biggest names in cases for years, and the company's Armor Essential S is one of the best Galaxy S20 Ultra cases out there.

The case boasts a clear design, so you can still see the Galaxy S20 Ultra during use. And since it features an anti-yellowing coating, it shouldn't have its color change when exposed to sunlight over a significant period of time. More importantly, the case comes with a hard shell to keep the phone safe, and works with both wireless chargers and Spigen-branded screen protectors. Spigen says the case offers military-grade drop protection.