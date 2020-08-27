The Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV cuts a few too many corners to keep up with the budget TV category, but it’ll suffice if you’re in need of an affordable Roku set while shopping at Walmart.

Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: Specs Price: $218

Model Number: 1000125850

Screen size: 50 inches

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Ports: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, 1 ethernet

Audio: N/A

Smart TV software: Roku TV

Size: 44.2 x 25.5 x 2.4 inches

Weight: 25.2 pounds

Many TV manufacturers have figured out how to make budget TVs better than their prices lead on, but not all have mastered the art. That’s the case for Walmart’s Onn (stylized "onn.") TVs. The Onn 50-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV (1000125850), is the perfect example of this, sporting a cool $218 price tag, but which doesn’t perform up to par with its equally-affordable competitors on our list of the best TVs .

If you’re shopping at Walmart and pick up this store-brand set, you’ll get Roku’s user-friendly smart TV platform on a large screen for a ridiculously low price. But it will come with certain setbacks — this Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV review explains what they’ll look like, and if they should matter to you.

Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV price and availability

The Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV costs $218 and can be purchased exclusively at Walmart as of this writing. There are additional size options available, so you can use our ‘ What size TV should you buy? ’ guide to determine whether one of the Onn models will best suit your space.

Walmart's Onn line of Roku TVs is nothing if not affordable. The smallest, a 32-inch model with a mere 720p resolution, sells for $108, and larger 4K models range from a 43-inch set for $178 up to a 65-inch model for $398.

Aside from the 32-inch model, which has 720p resolution, we expect the performance of the model we tested will reflect in alternative size offerings.

Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV design

One of the Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV’s immediate lures is its slim design. Measuring just 44.2 x 25.5 x 2.4 inches, its body is as slim as some pricier sets — and at 25.2 pounds, it’s as lightweight, too.

(Image credit: Onn)

The screen is framed by thin, shiny plastic bezels while the back panel slightly protrudes, but not enough to spoil the mounted orientation of the set. You can outfit it with included v-shaped feet, too, although they didn’t feel as sturdy as we’d like. If your plan to put this Onn TV in a place where a child or pet could collide with it, we’d recommend hanging it with a 200 x 200 VESA wall mount.

Onn 50-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV ports

The Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV has downward-facing 3 HDMI ports for pairing your external entertainment devices, like a soundbar or gaming console. But none of the ports are HDMI 2.1 , which gamers tend to prefer for optimum resolution and refresh rates.

(Image credit: Onn)

You’ll also find an ethernet cable in this array, which will let you get this Onn set online without Wi-Fi. Although you can connect it to the internet wirelessly just as easily with your router credentials, too.

The TV also has a side-facing USB port, optical digital audio connection and RF connection.

Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV performance

Based on its price and specs, we didn’t expect the Onn 50-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV to perform as well as any of the best TVs we’ve tested this year. But the 3840 x 2160p resolution satisfies the set’s size. The texture of Peter Parker’s suit didn’t look as crisp as it could as we watched Spidey swing around Queens in Spider-man: Homecoming, but we expect the webbed quilting would come through on one of the larger models in the lineup.

(Image credit: Onn)

The same can’t be said for the set’s brightness, contrast and color reproduction. The opening scene of Blade Runner 2049 revealed several shortcomings of Onn’s TV. When watching Dave Bautista return to Ryan Gosling in his unlit cabin, we lost the details of the fight sequence in a dark blue blur. In fact, nothing we watched over the course of a few weeks produced satisfying blacks.

Our Tom’s Guide TV lab test backed up my anecdotal experience. The Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV reproduced 96.7% of the sRGB color gamut, which is low. Premium sets offer something above 99%, while the $169 32-inch TCL 3 Series scored 98.2%. We also found the Onn model is significantly less bright than other TVs we’ve reviewed this year. The brightness doesn’t hold up off angle, either.

And don’t think this set could be one of the best 4K gaming TVs — its 32.1-millisecond lag means it won’t make as good a gaming monitor as the TCL 3 Series, which scored a lag time of just 12.3 milliseconds.

Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV audio

As with performance, we did not expect the Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TVs audio to blow us away. Walmart doesn’t share the hardware details, but we can’t imagine they’re very good.

Though Leslie Odom Jr.’s vocals sounded pronounced over the instrumentals and ensemble in ‘Wait For It’ from the Hamilton Broadway soundtrack, there was an echoey quality that didn’t suit the impassioned ballad well. Beyonce sounded a bit more clear in ‘Diva,’ although this dance track’s bass didn’t thump through the Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV like we know it should.

This set doesn’t get very loud, either. Even at full volume, sound didn’t fill our living room. Perhaps it would be loud enough for a smaller space, but if you’re going to put this in a larger area consider pairing it with one of the best soundbars (or best cheap soundbars ) for better audio performance.

Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV features

As its name suggests, the Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV benefits from Roku’s robust library of apps. It supports the same catalog of streaming services you’ll find on marquee offerings from popular midrange brands like Hisense and TCL. Whether you’re using a cable replacement like Youtube TV, catching MLB games on Fox Sports Go or watching Game of Thrones for the fifth time on HBO Max, there’s an app for your needs.

(Image credit: Onn)

We also like Roku’s ability to recommend content and promote complimentary movies and shows, however, you’ll get the most from the Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV if you subscribe to outside channels. Check out our guide to the best streaming services right now for suggestions.

Where the Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV’s features fall short is in its smart home capabilities, or lack thereof. Many modern smart TVs offer compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant , while this one has neither. If you don’t use smart home devices, this might not matter to you, but if you’re living among internet-connected gadgets you’ll probably be better suited with an assistant-enabled TV, like the TCL 3 Series.

Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV remote

I’ve never seen a simpler TV remote than the Onn Roku TV’s "Easy-to-Use"’ one. It’s hierarchical structure is a breeze to navigate, plus the plushy, purple directional pad and oblong, streaming service buttons pop off the matte black body nicely.

(Image credit: Onn)

Dedicated launch buttons for Netflix, Hulu, the Roku channel and Vudu made pulling up a few of my favorite streaming services easy, although I wish Sling or Amazon Prime TV could replace the latter two options. If you don’t use these services frequently, you might feel limited by this set’s included remote. For $20, you can upgrade to a Roku voice remote and be able to launch content by speaking to it.

Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV verdict

For the price, the Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV from Walmart is a worthy purchase if you’re looking for a no-frills set with access to Roku’s channels. It’s among the most affordable ways to upgrade to a smart TV, plus its slim design certainly has some allure.