Yellowstone season 5 premiere date teased by producer

Fans waiting for the Yellowstone season 5 premiere are in for a bit of a wait — though thankfully not as long as the two-year gap between the third and fourth seasons.

Executive producer David Glasser revealed the possible Yellowstone season 5 release date in an interview with Variety. He said show creator Taylor Sheridan is hard at work on the scripts.

"It’s the prime of the show," Glasser said. "I think the show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell. I know with Taylor, he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”

In that same interview, Glasser said season 5 production should resume in May with a fall premiere on Paramount Network.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone has become a juggernaut in the ratings. The season 4 finale hit a new series high with 10.3 million viewers. The show's massive success has already yielded one spinoff series, the prequel 1883 on Paramount Plus, and another, 6666, is in the works. Yellowstone also received its first major awards nomination, a SAG Awards nod for Best Drama Ensemble. The show

A fall premiere for Yellowstone season 5 may disappoint some fans who had hoped the show would return to its usual schedule of releasing in the summer around Father's Day. Then again, it's much more preferable to the two-year wait they endured before season 4 due to pandemic-related production delays.

And fans can take heart that season 5 probably won't be among canceled shows anytime soon. As Glasser said, "There's still a lot of story to tell." Then again, don't expect it to pull a Grey's Anatomy and run for 19 seasons. Sheridan previously told The New York Times, "There’s only so much hovering one can do before the story starts to lose its locomotion; you can’t put it in neutral just because it’s successful. It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it. No way."