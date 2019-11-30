Best Black Friday Xbox One X deals

UPDATE: See our best Xbox One deals page for the best sales today.
Black Friday sale season is here, which means it's time to score the best Xbox One X and Xbox One S Black Friday deals.
Xbox One X and Xbox One S console bundles are on sale, packing new games like Gears 5 and Jedi: Fallen Order; the best Xbox One games are seeing huge discounts, including Assassin's Creed Odyssey for $15 and Forza Horizon 4 for $20 (both of these deals are down below!); even Xbox One controllers and accessories have had their prices slashed. Whether you're getting an Xbox for the first time or augmenting your current console and games library, you can find a plethora of price-slashed goodies on this Xbox One Black Friday deals page.
Cyber Monday is coming up, too, so the deals aren't stopping anytime soon. And keep in mind that recent tariffs mean that consoles will be taxed an extra 15% starting on December 15. The time to take advantage of the best Xbox One Black Friday deals, therefore, is now.
For the best sales on gaming hardware and software, be sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday gaming deals.
Top 5 Black Friday Xbox One X deals right now
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One S Bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart
- All Digital Xbox One S Bundle : was $249 now $149 @ Walmart
- Forza Horizon 4: was $60 now $20 @ Best Buy
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $15 now $1 @ Microsoft
- Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Headset: was $80, now $30 @ Newegg
Xbox One Black Friday deals available now
Xbox One Black Friday Bundle Deals
All Digital Xbox One S Bundle: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart
This killer Xbox One S bundle gets you three games for less than $200. The three games included are: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. View Deal
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One S Bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart
This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Best Buy offers it for the same price. View Deal
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox One X: was $499 now $349 @ Walmart
This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One X console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition. Best buy also has it on sale at this price. View Deal
Xbox One X Black Friday Game Deals
Assassin's Creed Odyssey: was $60 now $15 @ Amazon
Black Friday shoppers looking to take an ultra-inexpensive trip to Ancient Greece can snag Assassin's Creed Odyssey for just $15. That's a whole lot of open-world action for 75% off the MSRP!View Deal
Crackdown 3: was $30 now $15 @ Amazon
Crackdown 3 is a super-powered romp through a highly destructible map loaded with explosives to be detonated and chaos to be caused. For $15, all that mayhem can be yours.View Deal
The Division 2: was $59.99 now $12 @ Amazon
The Division 2's looter-shooter action has never been cheaper to get into. Solid graphics and squad-based gameplay make this a great grab for you and some friends to buy and play together.View Deal
Forza Horizon 4: was $60, now $19.99 @ Best Buy
Forza Horizon 4 is all about driving fast and furiously through different terrains and weather situations, meaning every race is a unique, electrifying experience.View Deal
Borderlands 3: was $59.99 now $27.99 @ Amazon
Borderlands 3 likely contains more zany characters and humor than you can handle, but if you're brave and want to dive into the wacky first-person-shooter fun, it's never been more affordable to do so.View Deal
NBA 2K19: was $59.99 now $14.79 @ Amazon
NBA 2K19 is the ultimate basketball simulation game. We reviewed this game and liked its gorgeous presentation, realistic physics, and improved MyCareer mode. For a limited time, it's less than $14 at Amazon. View Deal
LEGO Harry Potter: was $29.99 now $15.99 @ Walmart
LEGO Harry Potter: Collection is one of the best LEGO games you can get. It's now $14 off. The PS4 version is also on sale. Amazon has it on sale for the same price.
View Deal
Control: was $59.99 now $29.99 @ Best Buy
Control might not have the greatest story or writing in general, but it's loaded with exciting gameplay and grants the player some very satisfying superpowers. It's also great for fans of Stranger Things.View Deal
Mortal Kombat 11: was $59 now $24.99 @ Best Buy
Mortal Kombat 11 is the biggest, bloodiest, and best Mortal Kombat yet. This latest installment of the series features an overhauled fighting engine and an immersive story mode. The PS4 version is on sale too. It's $25 off, you can also get it at Amazon. View Deal
Red Dead Redemption 2: was $59 now $24.99 @ Best Buy
Red Dead Redemption 2 is this sequel to the wildly popular first person game. It's a must have for your game library. Get it now for $35 cheaper than its regular price at Best Buy. View Deal
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $15 now $1 @ Microsoft
For one low monthly fee, you get Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games. For a limited time, discover new favorite games for just $1 a month.
View Deal
Xbox One Black Friday Accessory Deals
Astro A10 Wireless Headset: was $119.99 now $99.99 @ Best Buy
With high-quality sound and up to 10-hours of battery life, the Astro A10 lets you immerse yourself in the game. Best Buy now has it on sale for $20 off.View Deal
Xbox One Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
Expand your wireless range and enjoy hours of comfortable gameplay with the Xbox One Wireless Controller. It works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10. For a limited time, you can snag one for $20 off. View Deal
Xbox One Controller (White): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The Xbox One wireless controller works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and Xbox One. For a limited time, you can snag one for just $39 at Amazon. View Deal
Xbox One Controller (Blue): was $64.99 now $39 @ Walmart
The Xbox One wireless controller works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One. Amazon Xbox controller deal.View Deal
Xbox Controller (Armed Forces II SE): was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
This Armed Forces II Special Edition Xbox One wireless controller works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10. Get it for $20 off. View Deal
Logitech G920 Steering Wheel: was $399.99 now $199.99 @ Amazon
Whether you're playing a car racing or delivery truck game, a racing wheel controller is essential. For a limited time, you can score one for $200 off at Amazon.View Deal
Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB: was $79.99 now $59.99 @ Best Buy
The Seagate 2TB external hard drive provides ample room for your ever-growing Xbox One game library. It's currently $20 off which is the cheapest it's ever been. View Deal
Turtle Beach Stealth 300: was $79.99 now $29.99 @ Newegg
The Turtle Beach Stealth 300 is one of the better wired headsets you can get for the Xbox One. At $50 off its usual retail price, it's a no-brainer for those who need top-notch surround sound for gaming.View Deal