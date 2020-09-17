Where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Nvidia appears to have struck a winner with its GeForce RTX 3080. The $699 graphics card delivers more performance than a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti for a much cheaper launch price and brings a lot more ray-tracing power to the table.

But there's a rather large fly in the ointment: the graphics card appears to have sold out at a lot of retailers, even though there was no pre-order period. So just as console fans are having a hard time securing a PS5 pre-order, you could struggle to find an RTX 3080 as well.

But as ever, Tom's Guide is here to help. Below you'll find a suite of retailers in the U.S. and U.K have been selling the RTX 3030, so it's worth checking them out and checking back here if you want to snap up Nvidia's powerful new graphics card.

Latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 deals

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: Where to buy

At the moment the GeForce RTX 3080 is sold out at pretty much every major retailer. As such, you're best bet is to grab an RTX 3080 when you spot one. But also have a bit of patience and it should be back in stock shortly. Make sure to check the retailers using the links below to see if they have the RTX 3080 back in stock.

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 in the U.S.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: From $699 @ Nvidia

Nvidia offers a range of RTX 3080 models, including its own base model as well as third-party options from the likes of EVGA and MSI. But they're all going fast.

GeForce RTX 3080: from $699 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a selection of GeForce RTX 3080 cards from Nvidia itself to versions from EVGA , MSI and EVGA. But they're all sold out. You can sign up to be notified of when stocks are back.

GeForce RTX 3080: from $699 at Newegg

Newegg has a rather comprehensive selection of GeForce RTX 3080 cards. It's just a pity the are all currently sold out. But you can get automatically notified when more are back in stock.

GeForce RTX 3080: from $699 at Amazon

When Amazon has replenished its stock of the GeForce RTX 3080, you'll have a bountiful selection of card to choose from. However, none are available at the moment.

GeForce RTX 3080: from $699 at B&H

B&H has a good selection of GeForce RTX 3080 cards. Or at least it will when they are back in stock. Expect standard versions of the RTX 3080 as well as overclocked models.

Where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 in the U.K

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 has also sold out at a lot of U.K. hardware retailers. And it looks like the websites for Overclockers and Scan, two major PC component retailers in Britain, are down. We'd hazard a bet that's due to fevered interest in the RTX 3080.

As such, your options are limited to Nvidia and eBuyer at the moment. But we'll keep an eye out to see if the RTX 3080 pops up on other sites.

GeForce RTX 3080: from £649 at Nvidia

The RTX 3080 is available at Nvidia UK starting at £649, but stock is all but gone as of this writing.

GeForce RTX 3080 deals: from £699 at eBuyer

There are no GeForce RTX 3080 cards in stock at eBuyer. But it will allow you to pre-order the card from the likes of Asus and Gigabyte.

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 desktops

If you're desperate to get GeForce GTX 3080 power, then you might want to consider getting a pre-built PC with the graphics card in it.

Best Buy is offering a CyberPower PC with the RTX 3080 for $2,029 and Origin PC will let you configure a desktop with an RTX 3080 in it. The same is true of iBuyPower, with a quartet of PC's with the RTX 3080 sitting alongside powerful AMD and Intel processors.

We also know desktops like the Alienware Aurora will come with the GeForce RTX 3080 as a GPU option, but Dell hasn't released them yet.

Bear in mind that the above PCs are pretty expensive with prices around the $2,000 mark. And a lot have already sold out or a selling quickly.

The GeForce RTX 3080 is one of the most interesting graphics cards Nvidia has made of late, especially in terms of power and price. So don't be surprised if it's tricky to find for another few weeks yet.