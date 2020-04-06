Where to buy Nintendo Switch: These retailers still have stock

As economies across the world come to a screeching halt, consumers are starting to realize that certain tech products are becoming harder to find online. Case in point: the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's console is low in stock and if you've been wondering where to buy the Nintendo Switch — you've come to the right place.

We're listing the stores where to buy the Nintendo Switch at its regular retail price. (Keep in mind you can still find Nintendo Switch deals on accessories and games). For the purpose of this story, we're bypassing all third party sellers which are charging as much as $500 for the standalone Nintendo Switch console.

In addition, we're also rounding up the best spots to buy the Nintendo Switch Lite. Both consoles are high in demand and very low in stock. However, if you act fast — you can still score a Nintendo console at a decent price.

Editors’ Note: We've noticed that many retailers are restocking their inventory, but it depletes just as fast. So if a Nintendo Switch console is out of stock, check another product or check that same product at a later time.

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Best Buy

Hurry! Best Buy once again has stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite. It's selling for $199, which is its regular price, but the cheapest price you'll find right now. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Crash Bandicoot Bundle: $329 @ QVC

QVC is one of the few retailers with Nintendo Switch Lite in stock. This bundle includes the Switch Lite, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, MGear wired headphones, protective case, and a glass screen protector. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ B&H Photo

B&H Photo is one of the few retailers with stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite. They have the Yellow model on sale for $199.99. View Deal

Can I buy the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo Store?

The Nintendo Store (which was a great source for refurbished Nintendo Switch consoles) has stopped shipping physical products). Per their website, the store has shutdown "in accordance with federal and local guidelines." Likewise, the Nintendo Store at eBay has also temporarily closed. Currently, they're only selling digital items. We'll update our post when the stores reopen.