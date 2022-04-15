How to watch 90 Day Fiancé season 9 online without cable

Are you ready to say "I do" and watch 90 Day Fiancé season 9 online, even without cable? The massively popular TLC reality show is back with a new season of relationship drama. Season 9 features six new couples and one returning pair from the franchise as they put it all on the line for what they believe to be true love.

90 Day Fiancé season 9 start time, channel 90 Day Fiancé season 9 premiere airs Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC (via Sling or Fubo).

90 Day Fiancé is the blockbuster docuseries that follows Americans who bring their foreign significant others to the country on a K-1 Visa, which requires them to marry within three months.

While the 90 Day Fiancé couples start off excited and happy, there are plenty of obstacles to their happy endings. Family issues, financial problems, misunderstandings and language barriers threaten to derail them from getting to the altar. And if they don't wed by the deadline, the fiancé must back to their home country.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch 90 Day Fiancé season 9 online. Plus, watch a first look trailer below:

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé season 9 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because TLC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss 90 Day Fiancé season 9 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

If you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé season 9 in the US

American fans can watch the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 premiere on Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, if you get the channel with a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the show on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best cable TV alternatives in the market.

Sling TV is $10 off the first month for new subscribers. That's an excellent deal to get live TV. The Sling Blue package includes Lifetime in its channel lineup, as well as other top networks like AMC, CNN, FX, HGTV, and TNT.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like TLC, AMC, E!, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé season 9 in Canada

Canadians don't need a K-1 Visa to watch TLC Canada, which is carried by multiple cable providers. 90 Day Fiancé season 9 is set to air the same day and time as it does in the US.

If you've cut the cord and want to access your paid subscription services, ExpressVPN can help.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé season 9 in the UK

Brits can watch TLC UK via a Sky, BT or Virgin Media cable subscription. Sky TV packages start at just £25 per month.

However, the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 isn't on the channel's upcoming schedule and it's unclear when it'll air.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé season 9 in Australia

There's good news and bad news for Aussies. The good news is that Foxtel aired 90 Day Fiancé season 8 last summer, so it seems likely that season 9 will also become available. The bad news is that there's no premiere date.

Travelers who are currently Down Under and want to access their paid services can do so with ExpressVPN.

90 Day Fiancé season 9 cast

90 Day Fiancé season 9 cast features seven couples, six of which are new to the franchise. Here are their official details from TLC:

Emily, 29 (Salina, KS) and Kobe, 34 (Cameroon)

Emily left her small town for the bustling city of Xi'an, China to teach English. While out clubbing one night, she met Kobe and the connection was instant. Within two weeks, their one-night stand turned into an engagement, and a pregnancy followed soon after. When Emily returned to Kansas, they both assumed Kobe's visa would be quickly approved, but the pandemic delayed him by almost two years. During that time, Emily gave birth to their son and has been raising and supporting him on her own, while Kobe has not even had the chance to meet him yet. The pair is ready to reunite and become a family, but will their relationship be the same given all the physical, geographical and familial changes since that fateful night out in China?

Ari, 30 (Princeton, NJ) and Bini, 31 (Ethiopia)

Viewers first met Ari and Bini on 90 Day Fiancé season 9: The Other Way, and after several seasons of relationship hurdles, the couple is giving it one last try in the United States. The pair first met crossing the street in Ethiopia and the rest is history: Ari found out she was pregnant and moved to Ethiopia to be with Bini. But when their son, Avi, needed surgery, Ari moved back to the United States, and the distance, amplified by Bini's poor communication skills, strained their relationship. In spite of it all, Ari and Bini plan to wed, but will religion, family introductions and Bini's past get in the way?

Kara, 29 (Charlottesville, VA) and Guillermo, 23 (Venezuela)

Guillermo, a Venezuelan living in the Dominican Republic, caught Kara's eye while she was on a work trip there. The two kept in touch after she returned home, not thinking it was anything serious, but that all changed when Kara's job asked her to relocate to the Dominican Republic. Things escalated from there - Kara moved in with Guillermo upon her arrival, and an engagement quickly followed, raising eyebrows amongst Kara's skeptical family and friends. Due to the pandemic, Kara moved back home, and the two have been separated for nine months. With his visa approved, Guillermo is now set to move to Charlottesville, but will their whirlwind romance be able to survive Kara's partying habits and Guillermo's insecurities?

Bilal, 42 (Kansas City, MO) and Shaeeda, 37 (Trinidad and Tobago)

The sparks flew instantly when Bilal and Shaeeda finally met in person after connecting online months before: in fact, Bilal proposed after spending just one week together! Their lives couldn't be more different, as Bilal is a divorced father of two while Shaeeda still lives at home with her parents. Shaeeda is ready to start a family of her own with Bilal, but he isn't sure he wants any more children. On top of that, Bilal wants Shaeeda to sign a prenup, causing a further rift between the two. Will the pressures of moving to the United States, taking care of a family, and fostering a healthy relationship prevent them from walking down the aisle?

Jibri, 28 (Rapid City, SD) and Miona, 23 (Serbia)

It was a picture-perfect moment: Jibri noticed Miona in the audience of his band's show in North Serbia. They've been together ever since, and Jibri proposed during one of their trips around the world. Miona can't wait to move to the United States and envisions a lavish life in Los Angeles, but Jibri recently moved back to his family's home in South Dakota. Will Miona be able to accept a life with Jibiri in a small town, or will the strains of living with his family, combined with her jealousy, prove to be too much?

Yvette, 48 (Albuquerque, NM) and Mohamed, 25 (Egypt)

Despite a 23-year age gap, Mohamed slid into Yvette's DMs after noticing their shared love of fitness. The flirtation became an engagement when Yvette traveled to Egypt to meet Mohamed in person. At home, Yvette has a twelve-year-old son with special needs, meaning Mohamed is going to be closer in age to his future stepson than to his wife if they say "I do." On top of that, the culture norms in the States are different from what Mohamed is used to, and he's not sure he's comfortable with the independent and carefree way Yvette lives her life. Will the realities of a life together be too much for this couple's relationship to survive?

Patrick, 31 (Austin, TX) and Thaís, 25 (Brazil)

When Patrick traveled to Brazil to reconnect with his father's side of the family, he decided to look for a Portuguese teacher on dating apps. Thaís swiped right and was more than happy to help him out. Patrick courted Thaís over several trips to Brazil, winning her heart, showering her with lavish gifts and eventually proposing. Despite never having been to the United States, Thaís is excited to start a new life with Patrick, but will he be able to give her the extravagant life she's used to in Brazil? And will the deep emotional wounds Patrick sustained from his first divorce cause him to think twice about his pending nuptials?