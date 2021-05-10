Venom 2 new trailer, release date, cast and everything else we know

Venom 2 (aka Venom: Let There Be Carnage) finally has a trailer — and expectations may have some feeling disappointed. And there are rules, such as "No eating people."

And the clip doesn't just bring back Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, his goofy wig is also still a part of the picture. The clip shows off just enough of the Carnage symbiote to get people excited, and provides a few laughs regarding how Eddie Brock's living with the Venom symbiote.

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage comes out on September 24, 2021. It will be in theaters only, it appears, as no day-1 streaming deal has been inked as of this time.

Venom 2 is one of the many Sony Pictures Spider-Man films. The next upcoming chapter is Spider-Man: No Way Home, coming on December 17, 2021. Then, the Jared Leto-led Morbius drops on January 21, 2022.

Since it's rumored to deal with the multi-verse, No Way Home could open up a big can of worms for other movies in this microcosm.

Venom 2 trailer

The trailer for Venom 2 starts off with a hilarious state of things for the Brock apartment. The Venom symbiote's arms, extending out of Eddie's back, are cooking him breakfast, and being pretty messy. Venom even sings.

Then, we cut to a jail, where we see Kasady writing fanmail to Brock. He sounds pretty malicious, as if he's angry he was left to rot.

Unfortunately, there is no Spider-Man, or any other big Marvel characters, as Tom Holland seems stuck in the never-ending rumor mill for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Maybe Dr. Strange will help him break free.

Venom 2 cast

The main marquee names of Venom are back in Venom 2. Of course that starts with Tom Hardy reprising the role of journalist Eddie Brock, who becomes Venom when an alien symbiote attaches to him. Michelle Williams also returns as Anne Weying (a district attorney, who is Eddie's ex-fiancée).

Venom 2 will also bring back Woody Harrelson, who we saw at the tail end of Venom. He's playing Cletus Kasady, who hosts a second alien symbiote — known as Carnage (hence the film's title).

Reid Scott returns as Dr. Dan Lewis, Weying's boyfriend.

Venom 2 introduces Naomie Harris as Shriek — the love interest for Kasady. Shriek has been a villain in her own right in the comics, allying with Carnage during the Maximum Carnage storyline. In the comics Shriek's powers are pretty easy to guess, based on her name: she can use sound as a weapon and shield. She can also fly.

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom

as Eddie Brock/Venom Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage

as Cletus Kasady/Carnage Michelle Williams as Anne Weying

as Anne Weying Reid Scott as Dan Lewis

as Dan Lewis Naomie Harris as Shriek

as Shriek Stephen Graham as TBA

as TBA Sean Delaney as TBA

as TBA Larry Olubamiwo as TBA