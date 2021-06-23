Unofficial iPhone 13 Pro renders tease the small notch life

There's been a decent trickle of information that's made its way online regarding the iPhone 13. And that intel has been used to create some renders of what the phone might look like when it releases later this year.

Dutch website LetsGoDigital has put together high quality and realistic renders of what it believes the iPhone 13 Pro will resemble. This is not a leak, but rather an artists interpretation of Apple's flagship device. While it might not be the true final product, it's still cool to see what the new iPhone might look like with a greatly reduced notch.

LetsGoDigital's unofficial renders look absolutely pristine, with a catching mirror-finish shine. Since the introduction of the iPhone X, apple has used surgical-grade stainless steel that has a particularly captivating gleam. Well, at least these renders make it look immaculate.

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

While the images above are impressive, seeing the phone in motion makes this iPhone 13 render look more compelling. The way the phones mirror each other and shine does elevate Apple's glass clamshell into a piece of jewelry. Of course, this is a digital render, so it's easier to make things look perfect.

Apart from the renders, we've heard several rumors about Apple's upcoming handset. It could either be called the iPhone 13 or iPhone 12S. It's set to potentially have a 120Hz LTPO display on both the Pro and Pro Max models. The cameras are expected to see major upgrades, wit the potential of a LiDAR sensor on the base iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

Internally, the phone is expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic chip as well as feature an under-display fingerprint reader for Touch ID.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the next iPhone will come out around mid-September. Pricing is said to be on par with what the iPhone 12 currently sells for, ranging from $699 to $1,099, although it seems the 1TB storage option has been scrapped.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max still reigns supreme on our best phones list. Given the drip of rumors, and these new renders, it's possible that Apple will continue to hold on to the top spot. Although, Google hopes to shift the conversation with its radically different Pixel 6.