iPhone 17 Pro Max camera might look a little different to what we’ve seen — but it’s not the change I wanted

Apple looks set to make some major changes to the design of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, with CAD files and renders showing off an enormous Pixel-style camera bar.

A brand new render from leaker @kdctweets actually makes a notable change to the alleged design — but it’s probably not the change everyone was hoping for.

The giant camera bar is still there. The major difference is that there’s no two-tone design. Instead of a glass-enclosed design, similar to what Google does on some Pixel phones, this camera bar render has the same color as the rest of the phone.

You can see for yourself below.

What does this mean for iPhone 17 Pro Max?

While it’s not clear how trustworthy this particular leaker is, there is some evidence to suggest Apple may employ this approach. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has previously said the iPhone 17 Pro “won’t have a two-toned back," and that "the camera area will be the same color as the rest of the device."

As one user on X has pointed out, that design is pretty similar to the iPad Pro M4. Considering Apple is usually a creature of habit, I can definitely see this look being reused again.

That’s assuming the camera bar isn’t also enclosed in glass like it is on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. While the camera bump footprint is considerably smaller, that phone does still maintain a consistent color across the entire device while making the camera look a little more distinct.

This design is probably here to stay

(Image credit: Apple/ Tom's Guide)

I have no animosity towards camera bars. Frankly, I prefer them to the oversized hockey puck-looking cameras we see on some premium phones at the moment. But I’m still not convinced that Apple isn’t making a mistake here — because there’s so much dead space.

I understand that a horizontally-arranged camera probably wouldn’t work if Apple wanted to keep spatial video recording around for the long haul. But I still feel like Apple could do a better job than this if these renders are accurate.

These images don't really scream the smart design Apple built its current reputation on in the early 00’s.

Then again, maybe seeing the design in the real world will change my mind. Phone Arena points out that people said the same thing about the triangle-shaped camera arrangement that debuted on iPhone 11 Pro Max — and I’m actually quite fond of that. It reminds me of some vintage video camera designs that had otherwise faded from memory.

Whether you and I like the design or not, it certainly seems like it’s here to stay. And knowing Apple there won’t be any major redesigns for another several years.