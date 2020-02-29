UFC 169 live stream: How to watch Benavidez vs Figueiredo online

UFC Fight Night 169 live streams start now, as combat sports fans need more, coming off a big weekend in the octagon.

UFC Fight Night 169 start time, channel UFC Fight Night 169 started at 5 p.m. ET, and they'll all air on ESPN Plus. It’s broadcasting from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Viriginia.

There's one little teeny problem, at least from a drama standpoint: one half of the Flyweight championship match at the top of the card didn't make weight, and therefore cannot win the vacant championship. Details below.

Like other UFC Fight Nights, this one features more than a dozen fights and plenty of interesting matchups, and promises all kinds of drama. Indeed, if you're a fan of fighting and you want to see competitive matchups, it's hard to find a better option to watch this weekend than UFC Fight Night 169.

Read on to learn more about how to get a UFC Fight Night 169 live stream and how to catch every bout this Saturday night:

Live stream UFC Fight Night 169 anywhere on Earth with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the country during UFC Fight Night 169, you'll still be able to watch it on the services you already pay for. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the fights as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services , and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

Where can I live stream UFC Fight Night 169?

Like other UFC Fight Night events, UFC Fight Night 169 will only air on ESPN's premium streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus costs $5 per month or $50 per year. In addition to UFC Fight Night events, which stream at no additional cost, you can also use ESPN Plus to watch UFC PPV events. Beware, however, that UFC PPV events cost extra.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's dedicated streaming service, offering accesses to thousands of live events and original programming starting at just $4.99 per month.View Deal

How can I watch UFC Fight Night 169 with a cable or satellite subscription?

Unfortunately, you can't. The only watch to watch UFC Fight Night 169 is on ESPN Plus.

UFC Fight Night 169 controversy

Unfortunately, Deiveson Figueiredo didn't make weight. As detailed by ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Figueiredo is penalized in two ways: 30% of his purse is forfeited to Benavidez and he now cannot win the Flyweight championship. There will be much guffawing if Figueiredo wins the match, and the Flyweight title stays vacant.

It's done. Per UFC, Figueiredo won't cut anymore. Forfeits 30 percent of his purse to Benavidez. Title fight only for Benavidez.February 28, 2020

UFC Fight Night 169 preliminary card

Bantamweight: Gabriel Silva vs Kyler Phillips

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs Tom Breese

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs Sergey Spivak

Lightweight: Luis Peña vs Alex Munoz

Featherweight: Jordan Griffin vs TJ Brown

Featherweight: Aalon Cruz vs Spike Carlyle

Welterweight: Sean Brady vs Ismail Naurdiev

UFC Fight Night 169 main card

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs Deiveson Figueiredo

Women's Featherweight: Felicia Spencer vs Zarah Faim dos Santos

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs Magomed Ankalaev

Women's Featherweight: Megan Anderson vs Norma Dumont

Featherweight: Grant Dawson vs Darrick Minner