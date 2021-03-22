Trump launching his own social media platform — everything we know so far

Followers of Donald Trump may have a new social media network to join now that Parler has been booted off App stores and Amazon’s web hosting service.

After being banned from multiple social media platforms following the Capitol Insurrection back in January, former U.S. President Donald Trump will reportedly return to social media with his own platform. Over the weekend, former Trump adviser and spokesperson Jason Miller told Fox News that the platform would be nothing like we’ve ever seen before.

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does," said Miller

.@JasonMillerinDC said President Trump will be "returning to social media in two or three months" with "his own platform" that will "completely redefine the game" and attract "tens of millions" of new users. #MediaBuzzMarch 21, 2021 See more

Reports by CNN show that former senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner pleaded with Trump not to rejoin social media favored by the right. Currently, whenever Trump wishes to voice his opinion, he uses press releases or public statements “which has gotten more play,” according to Miller. Before Trump was kicked off the platform, he had more than 80 million followers on Twitter.

Post-presidency, Trump has been bragging about the wide audience his official statements have been attracting. “I think it’s been very big. I’ve only started doing that over the last three or four weeks. But the voices out there — I think, maybe in a certain way — may be as big as ever,” said Trump in one of his official statements reported by Politico .

Separately, Twitter has announced that it will seek input from users on how it should handle global leaders’ accounts and what standards the company should use when monitoring output by elected officials

When the platform launches, Miller is predicting that Trump’s most ardent followers will sign up en masse. “Everyone wants him. He’s been having a lot of high-powered meetings," Miller said. He went on to claim that "numerous companies" have contacted him about his social media endeavor.

An expected launch date for Trump’s social media network was not announced.