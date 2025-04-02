Amazon reportedly makes last-minute bid for TikTok — what we know

News
By published

Ready for TikTok Prime?

TikTok and Amazon logos split
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A big New York Times report dropped today alleging that the e-commerce giant Amazon put in a last-minute bid to purchase TikTok ahead of its latest ban extension ending on Saturday, April 5.

While banning the social video app over "national concerns" due to Chinese ownership has had bipartisan support for the last couple of years, the reality of banning the app has created a furor in DC as politicians attempt to find ways to keep the app in place.

The report claims that Amazon's bid was sent via an offer letter to Vice President JD Vance and the Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

President Trump has repeatedly said that he will try to save the app, after initially attempting to start a ban process during his first administration.

How we got here

Under former President Biden, the ban was signed into law in the spring of 2024. It was supposed to take effect in January of this year. Even the Supreme Court got in on the act, upholding the ban.

Trump is supposed to meet with White House officials to discuss TikTok this week. Reportedly, these talks would involve creating a potential deal involving a number of U.S.-based investors, including the tech company Oracle. This would allegedly sidestep an actual formal sale. Whether or not that deal will satisfy the conditions of the ban is unclear.

Why would Amazon buy TikTok?

As for Amazon, it's perhaps unsurprising that the e-commerce giant would consider investing in TikTok. Over its lifetime, the social app has evolved into an e-commerce hub where influencers can recommend products to followers who can start shopping from within the app via the TikTok Shop.

Apparently, many influencers encourage viewers to purchase recommended products on Amazon, which gives them a cut of the transaction.

While Microsoft and Walmart made bids for the company in 2020 when a ban first came up, Amazon's bid would make for one of the more high-profile companies or investors offering to purchase the beleaguered app.

Whether or not TikTok will actually sell is still up for debate. ByteDance, the Chinese parent company, has repeatedly said that TikTok is not for sale.

Is this TikTok's last chance in the U.S.?

On January 19, TikTok briefly went down for its 170 million American users, which you could get around. However, that outage lasted only a few hours before service was restored with a message on the app that read, "as a result of President Trump's efforts."

Among his many executive orders, Trump signed one that extended the delay of the ban for 75 days while proposing that the U.S. should own at least 50% of the app.

The app may not shut down again, as Trump has indicated that he will extend the deadline if needed. Last week, he told reporters that he believed a sale would happen before March 30.

"We have a lot of potential buyers. There’s tremendous interest in TikTok,” Trump said. “I’d like to see TikTok remain alive."

Whether or not a sale happens remains up in the air for now. In the meantime, we continue to dance around the ban until it actually happens, or doesn't.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 132 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max White...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
2
SAMSUNG Galaxy S25 Ultra Cell...
Amazon
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Review
3
Google Pixel 9 Pro 128 GB
Verizon
Preorder
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Total Wireless
View
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
(512GB)
Our Review
5
Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB...
Samsung
$1,419.99
View
OnePlus 13
Our Review
6
OnePlus 13 512gb (unlocked) -...
Best Buy
$999.99
View
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Review
7
Pixel 9 Pro 128 GB (Unlocked)
Google Store NA
Preorder
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
8
iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB...
Straight Talk
View
OnePlus 13
Our Review
9
OnePlus 13 - Black Eclipse
OnePlus US & Canada
View
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
10
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256...
Visible
View
Show more
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about mobile apps
Google Maps

Google Maps just got a huge trip-planning upgrade — and it involves your screenshots
The Signal app logo displayed on an iPhone, with a screenshot of the Signal app in use displayed on a monitor in the background.

Signal — everything you need to know about the app at the center of the group chat scandal
Frontal shot of the new Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress on display at Ideal Glass Studios in New York City, on a white platform bed frame with a headboard

I went hands-on with the updated Helix Midnight mattresses for side sleepers — here’s my verdict
See more latest
Most Popular
(L-R) Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Michelle Williams (as Molly) and Jenny Slate (Nikki) star as BFFs in &quot;Dying for Sex&quot;
How to watch 'Dying for Sex' online – stream Michelle Williams comedy drama from anywhere
Chinese flag in the form of microchip
These VPNs have links to the Chinese military – and they're still on the Apple App Store
Sony Bravia 2025 lineup
Sony is launching three new TVs in 2025 — and its OLED could be the one to beat
Nintendo Switch 2 console on a blue background
Nintendo Switch 2 accessory prices confirmed — Joy-Con 2, Switch Camera and more
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
Nintendo Switch 2 mouse controls — here's how it will change the way you game
Howie (Kenneth Choi), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Captain Vincent Gerrard (Brian Thompson), Eddie (Ryan Guzman) dressed in beekeeper suits in 9-1-1 season 8
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
Bruce Parry with a young Macubal man on &quot;Tribe with Bruce Parry&quot;
How to watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' online – stream the travel documentary from anywhere
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch — 13 biggest upgrades you need to know
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
Nintendo Switch 2 unveils GameChat — here's what the C button can do