Totally Rated: A new Spider-Man trailer and the future with foldable phones

Totally Rated is a weekly show featuring reviews and opinions of what's hot in tech and gaming. You'll find journalists and reviewers offering first-hand opinions and impressions of what's been trending the past week.

In this week’s Totally Rated, we share our best theories after the release of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer and chat with TechRadar's US Editor-in Chief, Matt Swider, all about the Samsung Z Fold 3. Let’s find out if the foldable and flip phones are just a trend or if we’ve been convinced these devices are the way forward.

As for the news, Saints Row is back and that wasn’t the only surprise from this year's Gamescom show. Xbox kicked off Gamescom this year with a rather lackluster look at games we already knew loads about. We had some Forza Horizon 5 gameplay to tide us over, but at the end of the day it felt like Xbox was just holding out on us a bit. Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live event also gave us the long-awaited Halo Infinite release date: We’ll finally all be getting our hands on the latest Master Chief installment on December 8.

The rest of Gamescom’s highlights came in the form of a new Marvel game called Midnight Suns, and a brand new Saints Row game. The open-world shooter is making a return with a complete reboot, and we cannot wait to see this game make a comeback.

Speaking of Marvel, we got a trailer for the much-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s been long rumored that the movie would feature many returning characters and actors from the previous Sony Spider-Man films, and we think we may have spotted a couple of clues that could lead to even more familiar faces making a comeback. Some of these may be a little far-fetched, but grab your shiniest tin foil hat and journey into what the multiverse may have in store for us.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, TechRadar updated its review of the foldable phone, which might be the device that actually convinces us to go all-in on foldables. (You can also read the Tom's Guide Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review.)

This week saw the long-awaited release of Psychonauts 2. The game released on Xbox, and the story picks up right where the last one left off 16 years ago... but is it any good?

Lunasmoke said, "The way reviewers are gushing over this. I'm pretty sure this is going to be game of the year. Can't wait to try it on Game Pass." The game is currently sitting at a 87 on Metacritic and the race for this game of the year is certainly heating up.

You can find GamesRadar’s full thoughts on the game.

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every week.