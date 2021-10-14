Tom Holland says Spider-Man: No Way Home is end of an era

We've heard all sorts of things about Spider-Man: No Way Home from the rumor mill, but remarkably little from its notoriously loose-lipped star Tom Holland. Until now, that is. In an interview with EW, Holland revealed that the cast was "treating [the film]," one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, "as the end of a franchise, let's say."

And while he doesn't sound like this will be the last time he will don the Spidey suit, Holland said that a Spider-Man movie after this one will differ. The actor explained, "I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy." While that latter part is no shock (the use of 'Home' in the movie titles has suggested a trilogy), the 'very different version,' makes us what permanent changes are coming for Peter Parker.

The actor almost made it sound like something big could be happening to the roles played by his costars, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya (who play Ned and MJ, respectively). Holland spoke of their time together on the film in a wistful manner, saying "We've been making these films for five years now ... We've had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We've been with each other every step of the way. We've done every single film, every single press tour. So this one scene, [we didn't know] if this would be the last time [we were all working together.]"

That has us wondering about that 'one scene,' which Holland says "[It] was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we're all moving into the next chapter of our careers. So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I've ever had on set. I don't think I've cried like that ever."

Analysis: What will rock Spider-Man's world?

Despite our love of both Batalon and Zendaya's work in the 'Home' series of Spider-Man movies, our assumptions jump to one or both of them getting killed off. The way Holland speaks, as noted above, seems like his time as Peter Parker/Spider-Man could continue, and anyone who's familiar with Parker's stories knows that his friends don't always make it out alive.

While we could have a crisis of multiple Spider-Men (rumors have long-since flown about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield having cameos), it still feels like Holland is the Spider-Man for the time being.

Then again, the universe-breaking nature of the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, which saw the return of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, has us thinking anything is possible (that was the voice of Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborne/Green Goblin, right?) and that everything is happening.

Further, we've got two universe-melting events to consider. While the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home showed that Doctor Strange and Peter's attempts to fix Peter's not-secret identity crisis, it could also effected by the timeline-shattering events of the Loki finale and the surprise in the Venom 2 post-credits scene.

All in all, it looks like there really may be no way home for this Spider-Man, at least if 'home' is a return to normalcy.