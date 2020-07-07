The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer just hit its lowest price ever at $99

The Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, made by Instant Pot, is the kitchen appliance you need if you want to enjoy all your favorite foods without the oil and mess. For clean, fast and healthy cooking, an air fryer is a must-have.

And now, the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer is on sale for $99, its lowest price ever. That's a whopping $140 off the normal cost and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was $240 now $99 @ Amazon

The Vortex Plus holds up to six quarts, which equates to two pounds of fries or a butterflied four-pound chicken. With the touch of a button, the preset smart programs easily air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate.

The appliance heats up in a fraction of the time of a regular oven — making it perfect for cooking on warm summer nights. The Vortex Plus air fryer cooks by blowing super heated air around your food, which makes it cook faster and more thoroughly than traditional cooking methods.

When using the Vortex Plus' air frying program, the EvenCrisp technology leaves your food tender on the inside and perfectly crispy on the outside. And it does it using up to 95 % less oil, making your favorite fried foods healthier but still just as tasty.

With less oil, there's less mess. The Vortex Plus is easy to clean — the fry basket and cooking tray can be removed and put in the dishwasher.

