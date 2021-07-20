The Flash movie: Everything we know so far

The Flash movie is starting to stack up its list of characters. Not only is another Barry Allen rumored to have a cameo, but leaks suggest that Ezra Miller may be seeing double, as an alternate version of Barry Allen (also played by Miller) could also be showing up.

For those who haven't been paying attention, The Flash film may seem low-key, but it's probably going to be the biggest DCEU movie this side of the Snyder Cut. That's because it will be the big reset for the world of DC movies.

The Flash is pretty unique in that his character can actually travel through time, provided the right circumstances. The film will use this to tell its own version of Flashpoint, a 2011 DC Comics story arc that changed the character histories for many top-tier superheroes we're already familiar with. That means we'll be getting Batman in The Flash movie. Or, rather, we're getting two Batmen.

Set leaks suggest that The Flash/Barry Allen will come across an alternative version of himself

The Batmobile that Michael Keaton's Batman drove in the classic Tim Burton films has also been seen on set

The old Batcave may also return

The Flash movie cast

While we'll get to all things Batman below, the biggest news of The Flash movie's cast is the re-casting of Barry Allen's father. Billy Crudup is out and Rob Livingston (Office Space) is in. That news was broken by Variety in March 2021, which noted that Billy Crudup's conflicts with filming Apple TV Plus' The Morning Show got in the way.

While The Flash movie will have a Supergirl, don't expect The CW star Melissa Benoist. The role has been filled by Sasha Calle, best known for her time on The Young and the Restless as Lola Rosales.

Since this is a space-time-continuum-breaking film, linking Earth 1 and 2, we can expect the unexpected when it comes to who could appear in The Flash movie. We have two men appearing as Batman, why not alternate versions of other characters? The full cast (so far) is as follows:

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash

Ben Affleck as Batman / Bruce Wayne

Michael Keaton as Batman / Bruce Wayne

Ron Livingston as Henry Allen

Kiersey Clemons as Iris West

Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen

Sasha Calle as Supergirl

Rudy Mancuso in a TBA role

The Flash movie set photos

On July 19, 2021, the Twitter account @FlashFilmNews published a series of photos from the set that appear to show Ezra Miller filming scenes with a body double who is supposed to be an alternate timeline version of himself. Yes, the other actor doesn't look like Miller, but it's believed that Miller's going to be digitally added into the other actor in post-production.

(Image credit: @FlashFilmNews/Twitter)

In July 2021, numerous set photos leaked to reveal that the classic Batmobile and Batcave — Michael Keaton's versions of both — are going to be in the movie. The tweets with these photos have since been deleted.

Director Andy Muschietti loves to use Instagram to hype up The Flash movie, and his latest tease reveals a little bit of Kara Zor-El's supersuit. We see a lot of texture, including a paisley pattern that is inside of that super-S.

A post shared by Andy Muschietti (@andy_muschietti)

The Flash movie's Grant Gustin cameo rumors

The Illuminerdi, which admittedly doesn't have a strong, proven track record, is claiming that Grant Gustin (who played The Flash in the CW Arrowverse shows) will cameo in The Flash movie. The site credits unnamed sources for the scoop.

We don't hear scoops from this site often, and its last claim (which hasn't been proven yet) is that the X-Men would debut in the MCU in a film titled The Mutants. Maybe both of their scoops will come true.

The Flash movie: Michael Keaton as Batman

Per The Wrap, Michael Keaton is confirmed to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in The Flash movie. In a previous interview, Keaton expressed worries about filming during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but he has already reported to the set.

This follows the news that Keaton will be one of three Batman actors in the current DC film run. You've got Robert Pattinson in The Batman movie coming in 2022, and both Ben Affleck and Keaton in The Flash.

The Flash movie logo

To celebrate the start of production, director Andy Muschietti (It, It Chapter 2) shared an animation that reveals The Flash movie's rather electric logo.

A post shared by Andy Muschietti (@andy_muschietti)

No matter how fast we want The Flash's production to proceed, it's still going to be a bit of a wait. The film is scheduled for a Nov. 4, 2022 release.

The Flash movie trailer speculation

There are many clips on YouTube that have been presented as The Flash movie trailers, but none are legit.

Since production is still ongoing, we would expect a real trailer later this year, or early 2022. A teaser could appear in front of Black Adam, but one being added to The Suicide Squad seems too early.