The best Kindle is now $45 off in epic Black Friday deal

Readers, these are the Black Friday deals you've been waiting for. All of Amazon's Kindles — including our favorite — are on sale, thanks to this early Amazon Black Friday sale. The sale includes a new all-time-low price for our favorite Kindle. Buy now, or spend more money later (money you could spend on actual books!).

Right now, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is just $84.99 on Amazon. That's $45 off the regular $129.99 price — and nearly the lowest price we've seen for this Kindle (it was only $5 less for Prime Day). Unlike the base Kindle, the Paperwhite gets you a sharper screen and water resistance too.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon

When you want a great Kindle, you get the Kindle Paperwhite. Its easily gripped design makes for easy reading and it's got the same super-sharp 300 ppi screen as the pricier Kindle Oasis, so your text renders crisply on its e-ink screen. Plus, its IPX8 waterproof rating means you don't need to worry about it getting a little wet.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $110 now $79

The Kindle Kids Edition gives your kid(s) a simplified interface, reading comprehension tools, a year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), a 2-year "worry-free-guarantee" warranty, a colorful magnetic case and — our favorite perk — no special offer ads on the lock screen (which you have to pay to remove normally).

Amazon Kindle Oasis: was $249 now $174

Want a Kindle that screams luxury, but at 30% off? Right now, the aluminum Kindle Oasis, which has page-turning buttons and a warm display setting for night reading — plus the same water resistance and sharp 300ppi screen as the Paperwhite — is $75 off at Amazon.

As I explained in my Kindle Paperwhite review, this is the best Kindle for most, because it has the two perks you need — a crisp 300 ppi screen and strong backlighting — and the water resistance you never knew you needed until you dropped your Kindle in the tub that one time.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect gift for relatives who bought a Kindle forever, but never upgraded. Its $130 price can be a bit intimidating — you could use that money for new books! — but now you can save big on the Paperwhite, and treat yourself with the savings.

It also packs Bluetooth, so it can connect to headphones and speakers. Why would it need that? Well, now that it's got Audible audiobook support, you'll need a seperate device to listen to books on.

And as my Kindle Kids Edition review explains, this is the ideal starter Kindle for young, growing readers. Its colorful cases — which include solid blue and pink options, as well as an adorable drawing of colorful birds on telephone wires and an intergalactic space scene — help your child feel like this Kindle is theirs, and not their parents'. On top of that, you get 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), plus Amazon's standard 2-year worry-free warranty in case of accidental damage.