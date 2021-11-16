Tesla issues: Recalls, missing USB ports and more

Tesla is the most popular electric car company in the world, but the company is not without its issues. Turns out, building a car company from scratch and becoming absurdly popular in the process is actually quite difficult.

Whether it's long-standing complaints about quality control, criticisms about full self-driving beta testing, or any other myriad of issues faced by the company, uncomfortable news has become common among its customers and fans.

While Tesla isn't a complete dumpster fire of problems, there are still a lot of issues, and keeping tabs on them all can be tricky. So here are all the ongoing issues affecting Tesla and Tesla owners.

All the issues affecting Tesla right now

Nov 15 : Tesla's chip shortage woes mean some cars don't have USB ports

The global chip shortage is affecting everyone, Tesla included, but now it's got to the point where the automaker is shipping Model 3 and Model Y cars without USB ports. First spotted by Elektrek, the delivered Teslas have holes where the ports should be — but nothing behind them.

Obviously this isn't a very good look, especially for a company like Tesla that tries to maintain a premium feel to its products. Customers are unhappy too, with multiple people voicing their frustrations on Reddit.

Others also claim that their wireless charging pads are out of action, while some disgruntled customers claim they weren't even told about the missing ports until after contacting Tesla support. Tesla allegedly told one customer that the ports will be installed at a later date, but didn't specify when.

Nov 2: Tesla is recalling 11,704 cars over a brake-related software glitch

Recently, Tesla had to roll back an update of its full self driving beta thanks to a communications breakdown between two chips. This issue led to problems known as 'phantom braking' where Autopilot would suddenly hit the brakes for seemingly no reason.

However, Tesla has now issued a recall of almost 12,000 cars, according to AP, after the NHTSA questioned Tesla about why it hadn't already done it. The NHTSA already opened an investigation into Autopilot back in August, and Elektrek notes there has been a major uptick in the number of complaints related to phantom braking in recent weeks.

Oct 29: Tesla recalls 2,791 Model 3 and Model Y cars over suspension fault

Tesla has issued a recall on almost 3,000 Model 3 and Model Y cars over concerns that the front lateral suspension link fasteners might loosen. That could affect wheel alignment, and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects 2019-2021 Model 3 cars and 2020 and 2021 Model Ys. Affected owners will apparently be notified by mail before December 24, and the fix will be free of charge.