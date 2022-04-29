Taylor vs Serrano live stream: How to watch online and start time

When you watch the Taylor vs Serrano live stream, you may be basking in history. Everywhere we look, we hear that this bout is the biggest thing in the history of female boxing — and it's also the first time (feels overdue, tbh) a women's boxing match has headlined the historic Madison Square Garden.

Taylor vs Serrano live stream start time • Date: Taylor vs Serrano takes place tomorrow (Saturday, April 30).

• Time: The card starts at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST.

• The main event ring walks of Taylor vs Serrano are expected for around 10:15 p.m. ET.

And the champ, Katie Taylor, is putting a whole lot of gold on the line: her lightweight WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring championships are at risk as Serrano steps up. The challenger is no slouch either, having picked up titles in seven different weight divisions.

Taylor is a huge name in her home country of Ireland, and was the flag bearer for Ireland at the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony — and would take home a gold medal in lightweight boxing that year. She's on a roll, having won three fights last year, including a unanimous decision over Firuza Sharipova.

Serrano, though, is 28-0 in her last 28 fights. No matter who wins, both fighters will take home a 7-digit payday for this colossal event. Serrano probably won't need to spend much of that on travel to get here, as the Brooklynite only needs a bridge or subway to get to The Garden.

As of Friday morning, DraftKings Sportsbook has Serrano at a slight -140 favorite (wager $140 to win $100), while Taylor is at +115 (bet $100 to win $115).

Here's everything you need to know to get a Taylor vs Serrano live stream:

Taylor vs Serrano live streams in the US

Americans have one way to watch Taylor vs Serrano — in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the major platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. GGG's matches, as well as the fights of Anthony Joshua and Ryan Garcia, are also in Da Zone.

Taylor vs Serrano live streams in the UK

DAZN is also the place to watch Taylor vs Serrano in the United Kingdom. The service costs £7.99 per month.

As noted above, the main card starts at 12:30 a.m. BST (on May 1) and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 3:15 a.m. local BST.

Woof. Best of luck.

Taylor vs Serrano live streams in Canada

Yes, even our friends to the north will also watch Taylor vs Serrano on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service's 30-day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.

Taylor vs Serrano live streams in Australia

Yes, even our friends to the north will also watch Taylor vs Serrano on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service's 30 day free trial. The service costs 13.99 AUD per month.

The card begins at 9:30 a.m. AEDT and the main event should be at around 12:15 p.m.

Taylor vs Serrano fight card

Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano — WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF world female lightweight titles on the line

Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith [Super welterweight]

Elin Cederroos (c) Franchon Crews Dezurn (c) — for Dezurn's WBC and WBO female super middleweight titles, and Cederroos's WBA and IBF super middleweight titles

Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena — WBC international flyweight title on the line

Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez [Welterweight]

Khalil Coe vs. William Langston [Light heavyweight]

Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker — vacant WBA continental Americas middleweight title on the line

Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis [Women's featherweight]

