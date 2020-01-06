Take $10 off the excellent Tile Pro 2020 key finder

The new Tile Pro 2020 is the best key finders you can buy. Just attach it to any device you don't want to lose (such as your car keys) and you can track the Tile Pro (and the device it's attached to) via an app on your smartphone.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Tile Pro 2020 on sale for $27.99. That's $7 cheaper than Tile's direct price and the lowest price we've seen for this new Tile tracker.

Tile Pro 2020: was $34 now $27 @ Amazon

The new Tile Pro is the best overall key finder you can buy. It sports a new longer range (400 feet), a replaceable battery, and a loud alarm. Attach it to your car keys (or any device you don't want to lose) and you can track them via the Tile app (Android/iOS).

Tile Pro 2020 2-Pack: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Need more than one key finder? This 2-pack gives you slightly more bang for your buck and lets you keep track of two devices. It's $10 off is regular price.

Tile Sticker 2-Pack: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Unlike the Tile Pro, the Tile Sticker adheres to devices you don't want to lose. However, its battery can't be replaced. This 2-pack is currently $10 off.

The Editor's Choice Tile Pro 2020 is the device to get if you want the best key finder around. Its superior alarm and extensive range (400 feet) make it worth every dollar. We also like that it's splashproof and it features a replaceable CR2032 battery.

The latest key finder can stay connected to your phone at distances of up to 400 feet, and when you need to find your keys, the Tile Pro's alarm is the loudest ever. We could still make out the alert from other rooms after burying the Tile Pro under a pile of laundry.

If you have a device that the Tile Pro 2020 can't clip onto, then you'll want to check out the Tile Sticker. This round key finder adheres to devices, though keep in mind it doesn't have a user replaceable battery. The Tile Sticker 2-Pack is currently $10 off at Amazon.