Stranger Things season 4 trailer just revealed a very scary new villain

The new Stranger Things season 4 trailer (which arrived at the end of the Stranger Things season 4 countdown live stream) just arrived and picked up right where things left off. The lab at the end of the season 3 finale is in shatters, and a menacing voice growled "you broke everything, your suffering is almost at an end."

And then a very creepy face emerged. Watch it for yourself here, and let's break things down below:

The trailer truly kicks off at Billy's funeral, as Sally (who is later seen levitating??) pays her respects. The kids are shown around school looking like they're trying to be happy, and then a song that sounds like an 80's power ballad — but is Tyranyuz's "Separated Ways" — plays as we see Hopper stuck in what looks to be a very frigid Russia.

Then we see Eleven and Mike roller-skating, and a new narrator — who we learn is Paul Reiser's Dr. Sam Owens — talks about their relocation being done for their own safety. Unfortunately, that relocation isn't enough. Owens says that Hawkins is the eye of the storm. And that Eleven is crucial for "winning this war."

(Image credit: Netflix via YouTube)

The worse news, though? Eleven's without her powers. Hopper, seen stuck in the prison, wants to help, but is possibly unsure how.

And then we meet our big bad. And it's unlike the demogorgons of the past, and unlike the mad scientists we thought were evil, this baddie is talking, menacing and utterly frightening.

Analysis: Stranger Things' endgame is in sight

If you forgot, Stranger Things season 4 is the penultimate outing for the series, with season 5 being the already-announced conclusion. While there's no schedule for when we'll get that season, this Stranger Things season 4 trailer gives us a lot of reason to believe this and next season are going to be more tightly connected than before.

This mega-boss — who has drawn comparisons at the Tom's Guide Slack from everyone from The Night King from Game of Thrones to one of the many mutated Resident Evil villains — seems like the forces we've been waiting for. In fact, it looks like the first (and possibly last) of the creepy forces from the The Upside Down that will give the kids and their trusted elders a true test.

(Image credit: Netflix via YouTube)

Both faces could be the same, mind you, but the first shot has such blue eyes that aren't seen in the latter (again, they could be obscured), but our hunch is saying that these are two monsters. And that one is subservient to the other. This would all tie together for a view of seasons 4 and 5 as a two-parter if one of these monsters is to be stopped in each season. And only by stopping these two villains can they "win the war."

Only time will tell. Stranger Things season 4 Vol. 1 will premiere on May 27, and Vol. 2 will premiere on July 1.