Mysterious Stranger Things season 4 countdown clock is ticking — what does this mean?

We're all counting down the minutes until Stranger Things season 4, and Netflix is counting down the minutes and hours until ... something else. A new live stream you can watch right now — and we've embedded the video below — has popped up on the official Stranger Things YouTube channel.

The live stream — titled "IT'S ALMOST TIME | CREEL CLOCK LIVESTREAM" focuses on a tall grandfather clock wrapped in branches and tattered cloth, with a digital clock at the very top. That clock matches the timer in the bottom right corner.

As you'll see below, it's currently counting down until tomorrow (Tuesday, April 12) at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST.

And, as Stranger Things fans who are eager for the new season will likely know, this clock is likely a part of one of the centerpieces of the new season — as the Creel House is a spooky building that's featured prominently in the marketing of the new season.

Oh, and going off the coordinates in a tweet posted by the official @Stranger_Things (opens in new tab)Twitter account, we know where this is taking place: 274 Santa Monica Boulevard in Santa Monica, California.

The stream is tinted with a light purple hue, but you can still see smoke billow out of the back of the clock. Every so often, visual effects warp and askew the clock faces on the front of the clock.

We've also noticed that men in lab suits with a logo we cannot quite see, whose voices cannot be heard, are inspecting the clock.

Analysis: What is Netflix's Stranger Things livestream about?

(Image credit: Netflix via YouTube)

Since we're nearly at the Stranger Things season 4 release dates — May 27 for volume 1 and July 1 for volume 2 — it feels like this clock is likely ticking down to the final trailer for the season. Many fake "Stranger Things 4 final trailers" are on YouTube, so it feels like it's time for Netflix to get with it. The other major possibility at this stage would have been a reveal of the episode titles. But we already know those.

Of course, Netflix may be preparing something else entirely. Since the Creel House is still mostly unknown, the countdown could conclude with more footage or teasing of said house.

That said, a final trailer is our best bet for what's at hand.