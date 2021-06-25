Steam Summer Sale live now: Halo, Battlefield V, Mortal Kombat 11 and more

The Steam Summer Sale 2021 is now live. The annual digital sales event sees thousands of PC games receive extremely deep discounts, and this year is no exception.

With so many games on offer, it can be hard to decide which are worth spending your money on. After all, while the sale does reduce the price of hundreds of excellent games there's also money off plenty of titles that can best be described as shovelware.

That's where Tom's Guide comes in. In order to make sure you invest your gaming budget, not to mention free time, into quality titles, we've collected our top picks of the best deals currently available in this year's Steam Summer Sale.

From acclaimed rogue-likes to terrifying survival horror games, and from immersive RPGs to deep strategy sims, whatever your favorite genre is, there's something for you here. Just be aware these deals only run until July 8, so don't delay if you spot something you want.

The best of the Steam Summer Sale 2021

Alan Wake

(Image credit: Remedy)

Alan Wake is a mystery-thriller in which you play a famous writer searching for his wife after she goes missing in the sinister town of Bright Falls. There are also nightmare-like shadows stalking the town that you must defeat with a combination of flashlights and firearms. This version also includes both DLC expansions for the complete Alan Wake experience.

Battlefield V Definitive Edition

(Image credit: DICE)

Ahead of Battlefield 2042 launching this October, go back in time to World War II with Battlefield V. Experience all-out war on a massive scale with the signature multiplayer gameplay the Battlefield franchise is known for. This definitive edition comes with all the additional content released for the game.

Crusader King 3

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

Crusader King 3 will take over your life. This deeply engaging strategy game tasks you with ensuring the continued success of your chosen royal house. You can build alliances, betray allies and declare war on any who would oppose you. Expect dozens of hours of play from this acclaimed title.

Dead Cells

(Image credit: Playdigious)

A rogue-like, Metroidvania-inspired action-platformer, Dead Cells is a tough 2D side scroller — but one that will keep you hooked for hours at a time. With each run you'll get a little stronger and learn a little more about the enemies you're facing. Dead Cells might seem frustrating at first, but it's really about perseverance.

Dead Space

(Image credit: EA)

Arguably one of the best survival horror games ever made, Dead Space puts you in the shoes of Isaac Clarke, an engineer trapped on a spacecraft overrun with hideous creatures. It's your job to survive long enough to find your girlfriend, who's also on board. Rumors of a franchise reboot are currently swirling, so now is the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about. You can also get the whole series to date for just $17.

Hades

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

From the creators of Bastion and Transistor comes Hades: a hack and slash rogue-like set in the world of Greek mythology. The game has won numerous accolades for its addictive gameplay and beautiful art style, and the Steam Summer Sale offers the perfect incentive to experience this dungeon-crawling delight.

Half-Life: Alyx

(Image credit: Valve)

After years of waiting, the Half-Life series finally returned in 2020. Half-Life: Alyx is a VR action game set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. You'll need a VR headset for this one, but if you've got the equipment this is one game you need to experience.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection includes six iconic games, from the very first entry in the series all the way up to Halo 4. If you've never met Spartan 117 (aka Master Chief) before, this is everything you need to get fully immersed in the world of Halo. Returning fans will also want to pick this up for the nostalgia value alone.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Originally a PlayStation exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn came to the PC last year. This complete edition of the game lets you experience Aloy's quest to unravel the mysteries of an Earth ruled by machines in the best possible visual fidelity (if you have the rig for it, of course).

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

(Image credit: EA)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition brings together Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, plus more than 40 DLCs, in one can't-miss package. These are three of the most beloved sci-fi RPGs of all time, and each has received visual and gameplay enhancements to make them look and play better than ever. It's the perfect collection for new or returning players.

Mortal Kombat 11

(Image credit: WB Games)

Mortal Kombat 11 takes the fighting game franchise to new highs, with more blood and gore than ever. You have unprecedented control over your fighters thanks to the new Custom Character Variations system, while the new graphics engine makes every single beatdown look eye-popping (sometimes literally).

The Outer Worlds

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

From the developer of Fallout New Vegas comes an RPG with the same zany sense of humor and a choice-driven narrative. The Outer Worlds may be pretty generic in the shooting department, but the extremely strong writing keeps this adventure engaging for dozens of hours.

Planet Coaster

(Image credit: Frontier Developmoents)

From the people behind the beloved Roller Coaster Tycoon series comes Planet Coaster. Build the theme park of your dreams and let your imagination run wild as your design the most thrilling coasters around. Just be sure you don't make a ride that's too scary, or your park guests will steer well clear.

Resident Evil 2

(Image credit: Capcom)

The classic PlayStation game Resident Evil 2 has been given a shiny new coat of paint in this from-the-ground-up remake. Playing as either Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield, you must explore Raccoon City while trying not to get chewed on by rapid zombies. Resident Evil 2 is terrifying and exhilarating in equal measures.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

(Image credit: Activision)

If you like a challenge, look no further than Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. This brutally difficult action game comes from the minds behind Darks Souls and Bloodborne. Prepare to die over and over again as you battle powerful foes with a deeply rewarding combat system.

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Criminally underrated at launch, Titanfall 2 has built itself a dedicated fandom over the past five years. And that's for good reason, because this is one of the most intense first-person shooters ever released. Zip around the map as a pilot, or obliterate your enemies from inside a giant mech: the choice is yours. Don't worry if you don't care for multiplayer, either, as the brilliant single-player campaign is worth the price of admission alone.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

It wouldn't be a Steam sale without a discount on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The legendary RPG from CD Projekt Red is a summer sale favorite. There's a good chance you've already played it, but if not — and if you want a game that will last you months — then you can't go wrong with this massive RPG. The GOTY edition, with both DLC expansions, is only an extra $2, too.