Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

Because starring in the biggest superhero team-up movie of all time and an entire PS4 game weren’t enough, last December spoiled spidey fans yet again with the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Inspired heavily by Dan Slott’s original 2014 comic run, which also saw multiple versions of Marvel’s friendly neighbourhood wall-crawler come together to fight a common threat, the animated feature quickly swung its way into the hearts of audiences everywhere thanks to its great mix of humour, inspiring themes and eye-grabbingly vibrant visuals.

It’s no wonder, then, that the story of Miles Morales has already been confirmed to continue in an Into the Spider-Verse 2. But what should we expect to see in this sequel to 2018’s Oscar winner for best animated feature? Well, plenty of more interesting takes on Spider-Man are a certainty given its title, but there’s still plenty of clues sprinkled around that help paint a clearer picture.

Here’s everything we know about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, including its release date, cast and the latest characters confirmed to appear.

Animated features might demand long development cycles compared to live-action films, but that hasn’t stopped the big wigs over at Sony Pictures from locking in an official Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date. Should all things go to plan, we can expect to see Mile Morales and friends return on April 8, 2022.

The news came courtesy of the Spider-Verse Twitter account this past November, complete with a GIF that offers more than a few clues about which new Spider-Man characters to expect (more on that later). The date was further cemented when one half of writer-director duo Christopher Miller also tweeted it out, along with the statement: “we’re coming back”.

Sony is yet to reveal the release date for any of the teased spin-off movies also currently in development, but a Hollywood Reporter article published in November 2018 revealed that Sony was strongly interested in an all-female adventure starring the alternate universe Spider-Gwen. With that said, though, don’t expect it to arrive before Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 in 2022.

Into the Spider-Verse 2 trailer

While there isn’t an official trailer just yet, a short teaser posted on Twitter alongside the film’s release date gives us an idea of which characters may come back.

Into the Spider-verse 2 cast: What characters are set to return?

The first Into the Spider-Verse wasn’t short of memorable characters, so it stands to reason that the sequel will see the debut of even more. However, in terms of the returning cast, expect to see Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld reprise their roles as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey respectively. Also returning will be Brian Tee Henry and Luna Lauren Velez and Miles’ mum and dad.

But what about a villain to face off against Miles and the gang? Well, one of the original film’s co-director’s Rodney Rothman told Screen Rant back in April that Katheryn Han’s Dock Ock would have a much bigger role. He stated: “We definitely think of Liv as someone who is not gone from the story,” which suggests she’ll no longer playing second fiddle to someone like Kingpin as before.

Still, Sony has remained quiet as to whether Ock will ascend to be the new Spiderverse crew’s central big bad, but do expect to see more of her. As for any other villains, Tombstone, Scorpion and Green Goblin all survived the first movie, so there’s a chance they’ll crop up again.