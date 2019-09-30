Secret Sale: New Dell XPS 13 Now Up to $300 Off

Update Sept. 30: The new Dell XPS 13 (7390) just got cheaper. Dell is taking from $20 to $155 off all XPS 7390 configurations. Use coupon code "SAVE10" to take an extra 10% off. After coupon, prices now start from $881.99.

The Dell XPS 13 (7390) is one of the most versatile and capable laptops you can buy. Its stylish, packs Intel's new 10th-gen Intel CPU, and puts most of the competition to shame. Simply put, it's one of the best laptops you can buy.

For the first time ever, Dell has every XPS 13 (7390) configuration on sale via coupon "SAVE10". After coupon, the base model is just $899.99 ($100 off). That's the first time we've seen the new XPS 13 (7390) on sale. (We expect the XPS to play a huge role in this year's Black Friday deals).

Dell XPS 13 (7390): was $999.99 now from $899.99 @ Dell

The XPS 13 (7390) is a powerful, stylish laptop that can be used for just about any task. Use coupon code "SAVE10" to take 10% off all XPS 13 (7390) configurations. View Deal

The base model features a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 2.1GHz Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU (Comet Lake), 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. While that's a good model for basic needs, we highly recommend you upgrade to the mid-tier XPS 13 model. After coupon, that model costs $1,034.99 ($165 off). It features better specs including a 1.6GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Although we haven't reviewed the XPS 13 (7390) yet, Intel says the new Comet Lake CPUs offer 16% greater overall performance than Intel's last-gen CPUs. They also support future technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and integrated Thunderbolt 3.

In terms of connectivity, all models feature a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and USB Type-C. There's also a microSD card slot and a headphone jack.

Sister site LaptopMag has given previous XPS 13 laptops its Editor's Choice award and its likely the new XPS 13 (7390) will continue that tradition. That said, if you want to save a few bucks, the previous-gen XPS 13 (9380) is also 10% off via the same coupon. The coupon is also valid on Alienware machines.

Dell's coupon ends October 3 at 8am ET.