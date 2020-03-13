Samsung will sanitize your Galaxy S20 — or any other phone — to fight off coronavirus

Samsung is offering Galaxy S20 owners, or owners of any phone for that matter, a free sanitization service in an attempt to keep users' devices clean.

According to a report by SamMobile (via 9to5Google ), users in the US and 18 other countries can call into one of Samsung's Service Centers of Experience Stores and get a UV-C light disinfection for their phone, whether it's a Samsung model or not. Samsung promises this treatment will kill 99.9% of germs on your device.

Samsung's advert for this was spotted on its Malaysian local site (see below), but it is no longer live anywhere on Samsung's sites. You can still find a cached version of the page however.

(Image credit: Samsung/SamMobile)

You don't need to buy anything to get the service, but if you're calling in for a new accessory (maybe some new Galaxy Buds Plus ) or just to look enviously at the Galaxy S20 Ultra , you may as well get your phone cleansed while you're there.

The service currently isn't available in the UK yet, but it's on a list of 25 countries where the service will roll out "soon."

Using light to cleanse the phone of any microscopic ne'er-do-wells is much better than using a traditional abrasive material or disinfectant liquid, as it's the only method guaranteed not to damage the oleophobic coating on your phone's display that protects it from stains and smudges.