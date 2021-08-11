Galaxy Z Fold 3 'Note Pack’ could be Samsung's answer to missing charger

Despite the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 likely costing $1,800 or more, we're not expecting Samsung to include a charger in the box. That seems like a huge rip-off, but a new rumor says that Samsung has an answer for that, if you're willing to spend even more.

Leaker @_snoopytech_ on Twitter claims that Samsung will be offering a "Note Pack" to Z Fold 3 buyers once it goes on sale. For $89, this includes a charger, case and S Pen to use with your new foldable. So for a relatively small amount of money (compared to the phone anyway), you can get the charger you want plus some other very useful accessories.

Samsung, like Apple, removed the charging brick from its most recent flagship phone series, the Galaxy S21. This was done in the name of the environment, since users likely own a charger that will power up the phone already. However, it's still a nuisance for users who are new to Samsung and can't use their phone's fast charging abilities without buying a new power brick.

This is the "Note Pack" you get when pre-ordering the Z Fold3. Case + Pen and the 25W Charger. It's worth 89€ (says Samsung). #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/3mijlkzq4QAugust 9, 2021 See more

It's why this Note Pack, if genuine, is quite interesting. It gives users the option to get the charging brick back from the moment they order the phone, while other users who already own Samsung's 25W charger (the one we believe the Z Fold 3 will also use) can just buy the phone by itself. It's a good compromise between environmental concerns and practicality.

The pack reportedly contains more than just the charger though. The included case is a nice gesture, given that foldable phones are more fragile than the average smartphone. It's the S Pen that's most exciting, however. It's been rumored that the Z Fold 3 will be Samsung's first stylus-compatible foldable, and the prospect of selling an accessory bundle with a stylus adds more evidence to the pile. The Galaxy S21 Ultra earlier this year also introduced S Pen compatibility, giving users an important choice since the Galaxy Note 21 has been confirmed to be a no-show this year.

It would appear that Samsung is preparing to unveil the Z Fold 3, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today. We expect to hear more about the Z Fold 3's new features here aside from its S Pen compatibility. That includes a rumored under-display selfie camera on the main unfolded display, which would be the first camera of this type that on a Samsung phone.

Stay tuned for our live coverage today of Unpacked to get all the details coming out of Samsung's big launch.