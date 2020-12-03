Samsung Galaxy S21 design leaked — and it makes the iPhone 12 look boring

We’re drawing ever closer to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is expected to be as soon as next month, so it's only natural that the leaks are going into overdrive before the holidays.

The latest S21 leak is another look at the phone itself, in the form of renders. While there’s nothing spectacularly new about them, they do show off how good Samsung's flagship phone could look.

The images come from casemaker Pigtou, working in collaboration with xleaks7. They’re not massively established names, so we have to take these with a pinch of salt, but the images do look very similar to other Galaxy S21 renders we’ve seen so far.

(Image credit: Pigtou/xleaks7)

To be honest, the front of the phone doesn’t look that much different from the Samsung Galaxy S20 range. That said, there’s only so much you can do to change the look of a pane of glass with a camera cut out of it. But the rear camera module is different, and these renders show how good it will look.

The wrap-around effect isn’t for everyone, and we’ve already seen that it might make Galaxy S21 cases look strange. But we like this design, as the metal case seamlessly flows around from the side and straight into the camera module. It sure as heck beats having a random bump on the back of your phone.

Past rumors have also indicated that the base Galaxy S21 model will have a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a triple lens camera with 12MP main and ultra-wide lenses, and a 64MP telephoto lens. The Galaxy S21 Plus should be similar, but with a larger 6.7-inch display and 4,800 mAh battery.

(Image credit: Pigtou/xleaks7)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, meanwhile, should be a powerhouse of an Android phone with a 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display, and a four lens camera composed of a 12MP ultra-wide lens, 108MP main lens, and two 10MP telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x zoom.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 range on January 14, ahead of a January 29 release. That means we don’t have very long to wait to see these phones for real, which is great news if you’re similarly excited about that camera design.

