Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price confirmed by leak — cheaper than the AirPods Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price and specs are all but revealed, thanks to the latest leak surrounding the noise-cancelling earbuds.

Prolific leaker WalkingCat, a.k.a. @_h0x0d_, posted promotional slides listing the Galaxy Buds Pro price at $199, as well as reaffirming a variety of specs that had previously leaked, including the dual-speaker design, Spatial Audio feature and IXP7 waterproofing.

That $199 price would make the Galaxy Buds Pro more expensive than the $169 Galaxy Buds Live — you'd expect that given the drastically updated feature set. But these buds will still be a lot cheaper than the $250 AirPods Pro. That bodes well for the Galaxy Buds Pro's chances of joining the best wireless earbuds on the market.

One slide, a comparison between the Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus, backs up a recent leak that the newest earbuds would offer 28 hours of battery life when recharged via the case – though the slide also lists the Galaxy Buds Live battery life at 29 hours, which is only achievable with active noise cancellation (ANC) switched off, so this might be the case for the Galaxy Buds Pro as well.

We also get yet another look at the updated, more cone-like shape of the Galaxy Buds Pro, which supposedly helps create a better seal for more effective ANC compared to the Galaxy Buds Live. This could benefit the new Spatial Audio feature as well, which an older leak suggested would work just like the identically-named feature on Apple’s AirPods Pro: using various sensors to create a 3D surround sound effect.

However, that same leak pointed toward this only working when the Galaxy Buds Pro are connected to a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone, not just any source device you wish.

Nonetheless, having enough features to rival the AirPods Pro while undercutting them on price makes the Galaxy Buds Pro worth watching out for. They’re likely to be formally unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 at a Samsung Unpacked event on January 14 – though at this stage, it’s not like there’s much left to reveal.