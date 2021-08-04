Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 specs may have just been revealed

A full specs list for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 has been reportedly revealed by a known leaker, and claims the next-generation wireless earbuds will sport some key upgrades over 2019's Samsung Galaxy Buds.
Noted leaker SnoopyTech posted a list of specs they claim are for the Galaxy Buds 2, suggesting that the earbuds will feature active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.2 and IPX7 water resistance.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rumored price, features, release date and more
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review
- Plus: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 gets unofficially unboxed early — here’s your first look
While the leaker didn't reveal the source of the specs, and we have no way to verify the, they do corroborate previous rumors and give us a decent idea of what expect from Samsung's next pair of true wireless earbuds.
Galaxy Buds2 Specs:Bluetooth 5.2Battery: 61mAh per Bud and 472 mAh Case.Glossy finishAmbient Sound/ANC3 Mics18h with ANC (5 + 13 in the Case)28h without ANC (8+ 20 in the Case)55 min Battery with 5min ChargingQi ChargingTwo speakers 11 mm Woofer + 6.5 mm TweeterIPX7 pic.twitter.com/tBbR2IoGhgAugust 3, 2021
According to SnoopyTech, the Galaxy Buds 2 could also have a slightly larger battery (61 mAh over the original's 58 mAh) and will offer 8 hours of playback versus the first-gen Buds' 6 hours. A further 20 hours of battery life can reportedly be had from the charging case.
With ANC activated, battery life could apparently drop to 5 hours, with 13 more provided by the case. Other tipped specs include wireless Qi charging, a dual-speaker design with an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter per bud, and a trio of mics.
The Galaxy Buds 2 could have colors similar to the original, with SnoopyTech posting images we've seen before from leaker Evan Blass; these are claimed to be official renders of the earbuds. The alleged colors include the standard black and white, as well as lavender purple, olive green and yellow — notably, we've seen purple and green models in previous apparent leaks, but the yellow version is new.
If these specs are to be be believed, then the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 could come with some rather solid upgrades over their predecessors and present a challenge for the likes of the Google Pixel Buds 2 and AirPods Pro.
Samsung already has a suite of wireless earbuds with strong specs and sound, including the Galaxy Buds Plus, Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live. But the Galaxy Buds 2 could incorporate the main features of those earbuds in a single package.
Pricing remains the main sticking point as rumors have the Galaxy Buds 2 slate to cost between $175 and $237; if Samsung can hit the former price tag, then it may have a serious contender for our best wireless earbuds list.
We're expecting to see the Galaxy Buds 2 at Samsung's Unpacked event on August 11, where the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are also expected ot be revealed.