Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 release date, price, specs and rumors

It’s been nearly two years since Nvidia debuted its GeForce RTX 20-series graphics cards, which delivered a big power bump from the GTX 10-series line and introduced advanced AI features as well as ray tracing for ultra-immersive lighting. These cards got a minor refresh in 2019 as part of the RTX 20 Super series, but now all eyes are on the next generation: The rumored GeForce RTX 3080, based on Nvidia’s new Ampere architecture.

With leaks already coming fast, most signs are pointing to the Nvidia RTX 3080 series launching sometime in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the card that will power the next generation of gaming PCs , including the RTX 3080’s potential release date, price, specs and more.

If rumors are to be believed, the RTX 3080 could be revealed as soon as March, with a release to follow in summer 2020. According to Wccftech , Nvidia may reveal the RTX 3080 line at the GTC AI conference in March, and then release the new GPUs in June around the time of Computex 2020.

For reference, Nvidia’s RTX 20-series was revealed in August 2018 at Gamescom in Germany, with the first cards being made available shortly after in September. The RTX 20 Super series was released in July 2019. Given these timeframes, it isn’t unreasonable to expect the RTX 3080 (and potentially RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Ti) to launch by summer 2020.

Nvidia RTX 3080 price

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Based on historical pricing, we don’t expect the GeForce RTX 3080 or its siblings to come cheap. The RTX 2080 Super currently carries an MSRP of $699, with the 2080 Ti going for around $1,199. On the lower end of Nvidia’s current line, the RTX 2060 starts at $299, with the RTX 2070 going for $599.

However, a somewhat sketchy rumor suggests that the RTX 30-series cards could be more affordable than their predecessors. As pointed out by TechRadar , Nvidia may use Samsung’s 7nm extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) process for manufacturing its new cards, which would allow the RTX 3080 to both offer better performance than previous generations while also making the GPU cheaper to produce.

The graphics company has typically manufactured its cards via Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which produces chips for companies such as Apple and AMD. With increasingly stiff competition coming from AMD’s relatively affordable, high-performance Radeon cards, it’s possible that Nvidia may be looking to stay competitive.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 specs

As mentioned earlier, the RTX 30 series is expected to sport a 7-nanometer architecture, following in the footsteps of AMD’s Radeon VII: The first GPU to use a 7nm process. That would mean even better power efficiency within a sleek and hopefully affordable design.

As for the nitty gritty specifications, the latest leaks paint a picture of an RTX 3080 that may be too good to be true. A list of rumored specs have popped up on both Twitter account KittyCorgi as well as Chinese website MyDrivers , both pointing to potential RTX 3080 and 3070 models that would be a big step up from their predecessors.

NVIDIA GA103:60 SM , 320-bit10GB/20GB Graphics MemoryNVIDIA GA104:48 SM , 256-bit8GB/16GB Graphics Memory pic.twitter.com/IaQt6mtQ4bJanuary 17, 2020

The KittyCorgi tweet calls out two models: A GA103 (likely the 3080), which would have an 3,840 cores, 10/20GB of graphics RAM and a 320-bit memory bus. The GA104 model (likely the 3070) would sport 3072 cores, 8/16GB of graphics RAM and a 256-bit memory bus.