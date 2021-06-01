PSVR 2 for PS5 will have experiences 'synonymous with PlayStation'

While not much is known about Sony's upcoming PSVR 2 device for the PS5, an interesting comment has been made about the potential supported games in an investor catch-up document.

Revealed within the "New Levels of Immersion" section, Sony talks about its new VR hardware accessory and how it will offer "unique experiences that are synonymous with PlayStation."

The document also touched on some of the already anticipated features, including the single-cable connectivity to the PS5 console and the orb-like wireless motion controllers that are set to feature similar haptic feedback currently offered in Sony's DualSense controllers.

The fact that the quote said "unique" makes us think of the potential exclusive titles that could be released for the upcoming VR headset. And as per the "synonymous" experiences, Sony could have something in store regarding its flagship franchises, much like Horizon Forbidden West and The Last of Us.

This strategy is similar to what Sony is currently doing with its next-gen PS5 console. Launching virtual reality exclusives would certainly score Sony some points when competing with its main rival Xbox Series X since Microsoft hasn't unveiled any VR support plans for its latest consoles. An exclusives library would also make the upcoming PSVR 2 stand out compared to VR industry leaders such as Oculus.

Since Sony officially confirmed PSVR 2 for PS5, we've seen a handful of leaks and rumors about the upcoming VR headset. The PSVR 2 is expected to feature a number of upgrades, including 4K VR gaming capabilities. At this stage, not much is known about the design, though PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has already revealed a few details in an interview with Washington Post.

“We will be moving to a very easy single-cord setup," Ryan said.

That would be a significant improvement compared to the current PSVR procedure, which requires users to connect wires to three different devices (a console, a TV, and a processing unit).

This was later followed by an official blog post from Sony, which revealed more details on the controllers. “One of the key innovations we’re excited about is our new VR controller, which will incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller, along with a focus on great ergonomics,” wrote Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform planning and management at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

However, the PSVR 2 headset won't arrive anytime soon, as confirmed by Jim Ryan: “I think we’re more than a few minutes from the future of VR,” he said. “At some point in the future, VR will represent a meaningful component of interactive entertainment. Will it be this year? No. Will it be next year? No. But will it come at some stage? We believe that.”

So if you've managed to win the PS5 restock game and score yourself Sony's next-gen console, you might be looking at quite some time before you're going to be able to get hold of the upcoming PSVR 2.