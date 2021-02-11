Presidents Day sale knocks iPad Air to epic new price low

If you've been waiting for the right moment to purchase Apple's iPad Air — now is the time. As part of its Presidents Day sales, Amazon has dropped the price of the coveted table to an all-time low.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) on sale for $539. That's $59 off and one of the best iPad deals we've seen. In fact, the last time we saw this iPad deal was on Black Friday.

Unfortunately, not all colors are at the $539 price point. At the moment, you can only get Space Gray, Green, and Rose Gold at this price point. However, all of the other colors are also on sale.

The iPad Air 2020 takes our favorite iPad Pro features and puts them in a slightly more affordable tablet. In our iPad Air (2020) review, we found that Apple has upgraded the Air's display in a serious way. It now has the thinner bezels once only available in the iPad Pro. It's also got the blazing fast A14 Bionic CPU seen in the iPhone 12.

It won our Editor's Choice award for a number of reasons, including its 4,262 score on the Geekbench 5 test. That beats the Galaxy Tab S7 (3,074) and the iPad 2020 (2,685). The new iPad Air also put in a solid showing on the Tom's Guide battery test, lasting 10 hours and 29 minutes.

It's also superior to the normal iPad thanks to its support for Apple's Magic Keyboard and 2nd Gen Apple Pencil. This enables super easy typing on the iPad Air, bringing it on par with the iPad Pro and all of Apple's modern MacBooks. (Normally priced at $299, the keyboard is on sale for $199 at Amazon).

Make sure to follow our best Apple deals guide for the best sales on Apple products.